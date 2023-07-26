Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood shares Sir Mick Jagger pics on rocker’s birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood shares Sir Mick Jagger pics on rocker’s birthday

By Press Association
Sir Mick Jagger has turned 80 (PA)
Sir Mick Jagger has turned 80 (PA)

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood has shared a timeline of photographs with frontman Sir Mick Jagger to mark his milestone birthday.

Wood was one of the first famous faces to pay tribute to Sir Mick who turned 80 on Wednesday, sharing a series of intimate pictures of the pair from their illustrious careers.

The pictures show Sir Mick as a seemingly ageless symbol of energy and rebellion, with some highlighting the group’s money-spinning sell-out tours, filling vast stadiums around the world thanks to Sir Mick’s energetic performance style.

Rock musician Wood, 76, captioned the Instagram post: “Happy 80th birthday to @mickjagger!”

Meanwhile, the official Rolling Stones Twitter account told the ever-energetic frontman to “keep on rockin” as it shared a two-minute long video of his best moments.

Sir Mick shares his birthday with rock band Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor, who turned 74 on Wednesday.

Former British model Pattie Boyd, the ex-wife and muse of Beatles star George Harrison and Eric Clapton, tweeted: “Two birthdays today!!

“Many Happy Returns to both Mick Jagger and Roger Taylor!”

A birthday tribute was also paid by the official Twitter account of late musician Jack Bruce, sharing a picture of Sir Mick playing with Bruce at The Ealing Club in the early 60s.

The post said: “Here’s Jack and Mick playing together in the early days of their careers with Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated at The Ealing Club in the early 60s.”

While crime writer Sir Ian Rankin made reference to the Rolling Stones’ hit track You Can’t Always Get What You Want with his birthday message on Twitter.

He said: “Happy 80th (!?!!) birthday to Mick Jagger. Present-wise, hope he gets what he wants…”