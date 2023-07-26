Leigh-Anne Pinnock surprised by flash mob before collecting honorary doctorate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock surprised by flash mob before collecting honorary doctorate

By Press Association
Chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University Jay Blades watches Leigh-Anne Pinnock react to a group of student performing a flash mob at Buckinghamshire New University (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was at the centre of a surprise flash mob while visiting Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) to collect an honorary doctorate.

The Little Mix star, 31, returned to her hometown of High Wycombe and was escorted across campus on Wednesday by BNU chancellor and The Repair Shop host Jay Blades, when a troupe of dance and performance students appeared to the singer’s surprise.

The flash mob danced to Pinnock’s debut solo single Don’t Say Love to celebrate her collecting an honorary doctorate, which is in recognition of her music career and active campaigning for racial equality and anti-racism – having co-founded the charity The Black Fund.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock reacts as students perform a flash mob at Buckinghamshire New University (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pinnock said: “Growing up, I must have walked past BNU’s High Wycombe campus a million times, curious about what was being studied and taught there. But in all that time I never imagined I’d be stood here today with an honorary doctorate in the arts.

“It’s such a privilege to be recognised by such a credible, creative, and supportive university so I am extremely happy and proud to be here today.”

Pinnock encouraged the students to believe in themselves and to “surround yourself with others who believe in you too” because with a lot of work and a bit of luck “your goals are achievable”.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock received an honorary doctorate from Buckinghamshire New University (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She said: “In many ways, my story is one that I think mirrors many of the students’ experiences here today. It’s a story of a woman who had a passion, who had a goal that she thought might just be achievable.

“But it’s also a story of a woman who thanks to the support of her mentors and believers, along with a lot of hard work and dedication, eventually got where she wanted to be.

“And while I am blessed to have had a successful recording career, it is so rewarding that it’s my work as a campaigner for racial equality and anti-racism that is being recognised today.

“Alongside my music, this is a role that becomes more important to me every single day.”

Pinnock paid a special thanks to TV presenter Blades, who she credited as mentoring her through her teenage years in High Wycombe.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock with chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University Jay Blades (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Blades, who attended the ceremony in his capacity as chancellor of the university since formally taking up the role in March 2023, said: “Leigh-Anne couldn’t deserve this more.

“Not only is she an incredible talent, but she also uses her platform for the good of society and has never forgotten her roots.

“I am so proud of all that she’s achieved and was thrilled to be here today to see her recognised for her work.

“I mentor a few people so this is definitely a real full-circle moment for the both of us.”

Professor Nick Braisby, vice chancellor of BNU, said Pinnock reminds us that “we have the power to create positive change in our communities”.

He added: “Her journey serves as an inspiring example for our students and the wider community, encouraging us to pursue passions, challenge societal norms, and effect meaningful change.

“By embracing Leigh-Anne’s story, BNU reaffirms its commitment to nurturing future generations of compassionate leaders who will shape a more inclusive and equitable world.”