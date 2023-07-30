Charlotte Dawson welcomes baby boy with fiance Matthew Sarsfield

Charlotte Dawson has welcomed a baby boy with her fiance Matthew Sarsfield.

The TV star, 30, announced the news with a photo of her cradling the newborn while she lay in a hospital bed which was shared to her Instagram story early on Sunday morning.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Guys he’s here!!! I can’t believe it!!! I came in at 1am I had him by 2:13am.”

Charlotte Dawson (Ian West/PA)

She told her 1.3 million followers that she would share an update soon after her partner brought her back a McDonald’s meal while she cuddled the baby boy.

Dawson later posted a photo of Sarsfield holding the newborn, saying: “Look at my beautiful baby daddy with our boyo.

“All happened so fast but thank you for being amazing Matthew Sarsfield.”

A few days prior, Dawson revealed she had been rushed into hospital after her water had broken, but that is was a “false alarm” and she had been sent back home to wait out the remaining time.

The couple already share a son Noah together who was born in January 2021.

Dawson, who has featured on reality shows Ex On The Beach and Celebs On The Farm, revealed in 2022 that she had suffered miscarriage which had left her “heartbroken beyond words”.

In an emotional post shared to her Instagram, she said the couple were “over the moon” when they first learnt that Dawson was pregnant on Mother’s Day but that it was “just not meant to be”.

“Miscarriages are so common & not spoke about enough. We are so heartbroken right now have no words and just don’t feel up to posting being my happy silly self right now,” she wrote.

The TV star thanked those who had sent messages of support, adding: “I feel so lucky to have Noah, one day we will get our rainbow baby.”

Dawson is the daughter of the comedian Les Dawson, who died in 1993 aged 62.