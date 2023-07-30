Charlotte Dawson welcomes baby boy with fiance Matthew Sarsfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Charlotte Dawson welcomes baby boy with fiance Matthew Sarsfield

By Press Association
Charlotte Dawson and Matthew Sarsfield have welcomed a baby boy (Ian West/PA)
Charlotte Dawson and Matthew Sarsfield have welcomed a baby boy (Ian West/PA)

Charlotte Dawson has welcomed a baby boy with her fiance Matthew Sarsfield.

The TV star, 30, announced the news with a photo of her cradling the newborn while she lay in a hospital bed which was shared to her Instagram story early on Sunday morning.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Guys he’s here!!! I can’t believe it!!! I came in at 1am I had him by 2:13am.”

MTV Cribs Photocall – London
Charlotte Dawson (Ian West/PA)

She told her 1.3 million followers that she would share an update soon after her partner brought her back a McDonald’s meal while she cuddled the baby boy.

Dawson later posted a photo of Sarsfield holding the newborn, saying: “Look at my beautiful baby daddy with our boyo.

“All happened so fast but thank you for being amazing Matthew Sarsfield.”

A few days prior, Dawson revealed she had been rushed into hospital after her water had broken, but that is was a “false alarm” and she had been sent back home to wait out the remaining time.

The couple already share a son Noah together who was born in January 2021.

Dawson, who has featured on reality shows Ex On The Beach and Celebs On The Farm, revealed in 2022 that she had suffered miscarriage which had left her “heartbroken beyond words”.

In an emotional post shared to her Instagram, she said the couple were “over the moon” when they first learnt that Dawson was pregnant on Mother’s Day but that it was “just not meant to be”.

“Miscarriages are so common & not spoke about enough. We are so heartbroken right now have no words and just don’t feel up to posting being my happy silly self right now,” she wrote.

The TV star thanked those who had sent messages of support, adding: “I feel so lucky to have Noah, one day we will get our rainbow baby.”

Dawson is the daughter of the comedian Les Dawson, who died in 1993 aged 62.