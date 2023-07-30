Judi Dench discusses future work as she admits she cannot see on film sets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Judi Dench discusses future work as she admits she cannot see on film sets

By Press Association
Dame Judi Dench has revealed she can no longer see on film sets due to her deteriorating eyesight but hopes to still work ‘as much as I can’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Judi Dench has revealed she can no longer see on film sets due to her deteriorating eyesight but hopes to still work ‘as much as I can’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Judi Dench has admitted she can no longer see on film sets due to her deteriorating eyesight but hopes to still work “as much as I can”.

The 88-year-old Oscar-winning actress has previously revealed she has macular degeneration, which causes the gradual loss of vision.

But she has not allowed it to hold her back from working as she has found an alternative way of learning scripts, such as having friends teach her the lines.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – fundraising gala – London
Dame Judi Dench’s sight is deteriorating due to macular degeneration (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The veteran actress told The Mirror’s Notebook magazine: “I mean, I can’t see on a film set any more. And I can’t see to read. So I can’t see much.

“But, you know, you just deal with it. Get on.

“It’s difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory.”

Dame Judi said she wants to work “as much as I can” despite the difficulties her condition can cause.

Age-related macular degeneration affects the middle part of a person’s vision and is common among those in their 50s and 60s, according to the NHS website.

It does not cause total blindness but can make everyday activities such as reading and recognising faces difficult.

Dame Judi has had great success on the stage, winning a Tony in 1999 for Amy’s View and a string of Olivier Awards throughout the years.

Wildlife Ball fundraiser
Dame Judi Dench said she feels ‘lucky’ to have found new partner David Mills (Ian West/PA)

She also has an impressive number of acting credits for film and television including her role in 1998’s Shakespeare In Love, which won her an Oscar, and her time as the head of MI6 alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond.

The actress has continued to star in films in recent years including 2021’s Belfast, which won the Oscar for outstanding British film, and 2022’s Allelujah, an adaptation of Alan Bennett’s 2018 play of the same name.

Dame Judi remains mostly quiet about her private life but revealed she feels “lucky” to have found a new partner in David Mills after her husband, Michael Williams, died in 2001 from lung cancer.

“I never expected, not for a minute, that there would be anybody else in my life after Michael died”, she said.

“I’ve had many, many good friends, but it’s been very unexpected to have somebody new who is as caring as my partner, David.

“Someone to be able to share things with… I feel very lucky indeed. And to laugh with somebody is terribly important! Laughing is the most important thing. We laugh about everything.”