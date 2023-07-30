Billie Eilish’s Barbie song could secure top chart spot on back of movie mania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Billie Eilish’s Barbie song could secure top chart spot on back of movie mania

By Press Association
Billie Eilish arrives at the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Billie Eilish arrives at the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Barbiemania over the release of the movie about the Mattel doll could secure Billie Eilish’s new track the top spot in the UK singles chart this week.

The US singer’s contemplative What Was I Made For?, which features on the Barbie movie soundtrack and at the end of film, is currently 1,500 chart units away from replacing Dave & Central Cee’s Sprinter at number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night is also on track to climb one place to number three while the reworking of Aqua’s Barbie World by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice is set to move up to fourth.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the Barbie soundtrack had made chart history as it was the first to have three songs land in the top five simultaneously.

Greta Gerwig’s movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hit UK cinemas on July 21 following an extensive marketing campaign.

Meanwhile, the death of Sinead O’Connor this week has propelled her 1990 number one single, Nothing Compares 2 U, back into the top 40.

Sinead O’Connor death
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)

The track, which was written by Prince and catapulted the Irish singer to worldwide fame, is predicted to re-enter the chart at number 12.

US rapper Travis Scott is also on track to have three of his new songs enter into the top 10 following the recent release of his fourth studio album, Utopia.

His track Meltdown is expected to take the sixth spot while Hyaena is set for number seven and Fein for number nine, according to a first look a the UK singles chart.