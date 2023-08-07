Former Texas band member Michael Bannister says he was fat-shamed while in band

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Former Texas band member Michael Bannister says he was fat-shamed while in band

By Press Association
A former keyboard player from the band Texas said he was ‘fat-shamed’ (Matt Crossick/ PA)
Former Texas keyboard player Michael Bannister said he was “routinely fat-shamed” during his time with the band from Scotland and compared the industry to the “wild west”.

In an interview with the Daily Record, Bannister spoke to the “toxic” culture in the music industry.

“I was routinely fat-shamed during my time with Texas and not just fat-shamed but threatened with losing my gig if I didn’t lose weight,” he said.

Bannister said the recent allegations against US recording artist Lizzo were triggering for him.

“Everyone thinks it’s rock ‘n’ roll and glamorous, it’s not. It’s full to the brim with insecure bullies in positions of power.”

He played with the band for 17 years before reaching his limits and is much happier now after a career change, where he now works as a political researcher for a SNP minister.

Bannister said people in the industry are still getting away with the bullying behaviour.

He told the Daily Record: “Texas played at Glastonbury this year but I honestly would rather have been working down a mine than be on that stage.

“I went on crazy diets before gigs to lose weight. I look back now and can’t believe I did that. I didn’t like who I was and started to question why I was allowing people to treat me the way they were, and how it affected me the way it did.

“It was a very toxic place to be and I wanted to escape that environment.”

TRNSMT festival – Glasgow Green
Texas performing on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/ PA)

The 43-year-old said he has actively discouraged his children from pursuing a career in the music industry to protect them from feeling how he did.

A PR firm who represent the band told the Daily Record that the allegations made by Bannister are “completely untrue”.

American pop singer Lizzo has recently been accused of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment by three former dancers.

Lizzo denies the claims, saying they are “as unbelievable as they sound” and will not let the good work be “overshadowed” by the allegations.