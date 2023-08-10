Janis Joplin and The Kinks among stars to be honoured on Music Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Janis Joplin and The Kinks among stars to be honoured on Music Walk of Fame

By Press Association
Ray Davies of The Kinks, as the band will be honoured on the Music Walk of Fame in London next month (Chris Young/PA)
Ray Davies of The Kinks, as the band will be honoured on the Music Walk of Fame in London next month (Chris Young/PA)

Janis Joplin, The Kinks, UB40 and Buzzcocks are among those to be honoured on the Music Walk of Fame in London next month.

Eleven artists will have a stone laid on the Camden-based trail in celebration of their contribution to the world of music from September 4 to 9.

Hip-hop group The Sugarhill Gang, Electric Avenue singer Eddy Grant, folk singer Billy Bragg, R&B group Shalamar, arts promoter Harvey Goldsmith, DJ Paul ‘Trouble’ Anderson and founder of Kiss FM Gordon Mac will also be commemorated.

46664 Concert – London
Eddy Grant is among those to be honoured on the Music Walk of Fame (Ian West/PA)

Singer-songwriter Joplin, who was one of the most prominent performers of the 1960s, will be the first American artist to be featured on the Music Walk of Fame.

The artist rose to fame with tracks including Piece Of My Heart and Me And Bobby McGee before dying aged 27 in 1970.

Her sister Laura and brother Michael said: “It is a really special moment to see our sister being recognised by the Music Walk of Fame.

“Janis’s music resonated with a generation hungry for authenticity. Her legacy is a reminder that vulnerability can be a source of strength, and her voice continues to inspire countless others to embrace their true selves.

“At moments like this, it’s a pleasure to see her legacy being honoured in this way.”

Rise:London United anti-racism festival in Finsbury Park
The new Music Walk of Fame inductees include the Buzzcocks (Ian West/PA)

Guyana-born Grant, who grew up in Camden, said it will be “great” to be honoured in the street where he “walked, rode and drove from childhood to manhood”.

He added: “It is especially satisfying to be receiving this honour in 2023, the year of my 75th birthday and the 40th anniversary of my ground-breaking album Killer On The Rampage.

“My grandmother, who gave me all my sensibilities after coming out of the womb, always told me that when someone gives you something and it’s something good, the most important thing to say is thank you.”

Launched in 2019, the Music Walk Of Fame features award stones in the Camden square mile which come to life with augmented reality technology.

Music Walk of Fame
The band Madness have previously been honoured on the Music Walk of Fame in Camden (Aaron Chown/PA)

The latest batch of stars will join previous inductees David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, The Who, Madness and Soul II Soul.

The inductions will be celebrated with a red carpet ceremony which allows artists, friends, family and fans to come together to honour the artists.

Lee Bennett, founder of the Music Walk of Fame, said: “I’m very excited that once again we’ll be progressing the project to a new level of integration and fan engagement by incorporating what will become an annual borough-wide festival utilising all the venues and open spaces that the London borough of Camden has to offer.”

The final day of the stone unveiling on September 9 will also launch a new free event – Camden Music Festival – which will see parts of Camden High Street play host to an entire day of live entertainment and music.

The main stage on Hawley Crescent, supported by Music Venue Trust, will welcome some of the new Music Walk of Fame inductees including the Buzzcocks, Billy Bragg and Shalamar.

They will be joined by Soul II Soul member Jazzie B, DJ Rusty Egan and other special guests.

Camden High Street will also host a sound system featuring DJs throughout the day.

The Music Walk of Fame will be held from September 4 to 9 in Camden, with the first Camden Music Festival to take place on the final day.