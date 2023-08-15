Olivia Rodrigo sports Pat Benatar T-shirt on London outing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Rodrigo sports Pat Benatar T-shirt on London outing

By Press Association
Olivia Rodrigo arriving at Global Radio in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Rodrigo arriving at Global Radio in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Rodrigo waved to fans as she arrived for a radio appearance in the London sunshine on Tuesday.

The Good 4 U singer, 20, sported a T-shirt emblazoned with an image of rock singer Pat Benatar, best known for her song Hit Me With Your Best Shot, along with a grey miniskirt.

She teamed the look with white ankle socks and blue Mary Jane-style shoes as she arrived at Global Radio in Leicester Square.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the Global Radio studios in London (Ian West/PA)

The star released her debut album Sour to critical and commercial acclaim following the chart domination of her breakout 2021 hit Drivers License, which was nominated for three Grammys.

She will be hoping to follow that success with her follow-up effort Guts, which features the singles Vampire and Bad Idea Right?

The US singer waves to fans as she arrived for a radio appearance (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, Rodrigo admitted she felt pressure, saying: “Making this album definitely had its ups and downs.

“And there were some days where I’m just like, wow, the pressure is just insurmountable, I don’t know what I’m going to do.

“And other days where it was really fun and I had a great time.

Olivia Rodrigo was appearing on Hits Radio Breakfast to talk about her new album (Ian West/PA)

“But I think at the end of the day, the most important thing, it sounds like so cheesy and cliche, but I just wanted to make an album that I really liked and felt really proud of.”

Rodrigo first found fame in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, playing musical theatre-loving Nini Salazar-Roberts.

Guts will be released on September 8.