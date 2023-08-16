Christina Hendricks in first-look image for The Buccaneers

A first-look image showing Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks in character for The Buccaneers has been released.

The series, which is led by an all-female creative team, is inspired by the unfinished novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton.

The plot centres around a group of fun-loving young American girls who enter the London season of the 1870s.

A first-look image of The Buccaneers (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Hendricks, 48, stars as Mrs St George alongside an ensemble cast that includes Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable.

Imogen Waterhouse, who starred in The Outpost, plays Jinny St George, while The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair star Kristine Froseth plays Nan St George.

13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe plays Conchita Closson, with Disney Channel’s Josie Totah set to play Mabel Elmsworth.

New images of the series show Hendricks wearing a light pink dress with lace trimming, while a group shot depicts five of the cast members in a circle, raising their drinks in a celebratory-looking manner.

Kristine Froseth in The Buccaneers (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

A third photo shows Froseth lying down on a sofa.

Actress Threapleton, 22, starred in the drama I Am Ruth with her mother Winslet, 47, who won a Bafta for the Channel 4 programme about a mother who watches as her daughter becomes consumed by social media.

Known for playing Joan in Mad Men, Hendricks has also been in the TV series Good Girls and starred in the 2011 movie Drive.

The first three episodes of The Buccaneers will air on Apple TV+ on Wednesday November 8, with new episodes set to be released weekly every Wednesday.

The series has been written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White.