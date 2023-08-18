Freeman calls for people to ’embrace’ black history and ‘move on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freeman calls for people to ’embrace’ black history and ‘move on’

By Press Association
The actor was appearing on Good Morning Britain (Yui Mok/PA)
Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman has said that black history needs to be embraced so that people can “move on”.

The 86-year-old is part of a new documentary called 761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers about a unit staffed by African-American personnel in the Second World War that played a significant role in military operations against Nazi Germany.

Asked why he thinks their story has been overlooked and forgotten about, Freeman told Good Morning Britain: “Systemic racism … exists in our country.

Invictus Premiere – London
Morgan Freeman urged people not to ‘run away’ from history (Zak Hussein/PA)

“White people don’t want their children to know about it because they don’t want them to get guilt complexes.”

He added: “This is history, let’s not run away from it, let’s embrace it and move on.”

Discussing the way history was taught in schools, Freeman said he found Black History Month “to be just a total insult”.

“There is so much more to history then what you can cram into 28 days,” he said.

“If you get into some sort of mindset where teaching our young that there is something wrong about teaching this history, that is a warp.”

The 761st Tank Battalion trained, amid the restrictions and racism of the Jim Crow laws in the southern United States, and their motto was “come out fighting”.

According to The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, more than one million African-American women and men served in the military during the Second World War and they battled racism at home and while serving in the military.

Freeman’s accolades include an Oscar, American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award, the Golden Globes’ Cecil B DeMille Award and a National Medal of the Arts from former US president Barack Obama.

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers will air on October 1 in the UK on Sky History.