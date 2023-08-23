Emmerdale to air rape storyline as Lydia Dingle gets attacked by an old friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Emmerdale to air rape storyline as Lydia Dingle gets attacked by an old friend

By Press Association
Emmerdale is to explore the rape of Lydia Dingle (Emmerdale/ITV/PA)
Emmerdale is to explore the rape of Lydia Dingle (Emmerdale/ITV/PA)

Emmerdale is set to air a storyline about rape as character Lydia Dingle gets attacked by a recently re-acquainted childhood friend.

Audiences will watch Dingle, played by Karen Blick, grapple with the aftermath of her ordeal as she weighs up whether or not to report the assault to police.

The long-running, Yorkshire-based soap has tackled hard-hitting storylines in the past and aired episodes earlier in the year, with the help from emotional support charity Samaritans, exploring the deterioration of Paddy Kirk’s mental health as he dealt with suicidal thoughts.

To ensure Dingle’s story is portrayed accurately and sensitively, the storyline has been produced with the support of charity Rape Crisis England and Wales.

Speaking about the storyline, Blick said: “Lydia’s rape is one of the most important and sensitive stories I have been part of during my time in Emmerdale.

“The research, preparation and aftermath of this story has been challenging and eye opening for me.

“One in four women have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult, and after reading this statistic I found myself standing in the canteen at ITV looking around as that figure really shocked me.”

The episodes detailing Lydia’s assault, airing in early September, will follow the character as she bonds with Craig, with whom she had a stillborn baby when they were in a relationship some time ago.

The pair will bond and talk about their baby before his behaviour turns sinister and he forces himself on her.

In the coming weeks, Dingle will struggle to come to terms with what has happened and her family and friends will grow worried about her, not realising what she has experienced.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said the soap has never shied away from telling difficult but important stories.

British Soap Awards 2018 – London
Karen Blick and James Hooton attending the British Soap Awards in 2018 (PA)

“With five out of six women who are raped not reporting it to the police, we really wanted to raise awareness of this issue and hopefully encourage any women who have been in a similar position to Lydia to speak out,” she said.

“We’ve been working really closely with Rape Crisis, who have held our hand every step of the way and given us invaluable support to be able to tell the story as authentically and responsibly as possible.

“We’re also mindful of when Emmerdale airs on ITV, so the drama will be implicit rather than explicit.”

Jayne Butler, chief executive at Rape Crisis, said: “Lydia’s story will resonate with the thousands of victims and survivors who are raped or sexually assaulted in England and Wales every year.

“Although it can be difficult to see these experiences reflected on screen, when they are represented realistically and sensitively it can be a really powerful way to raise awareness.

“If anyone has been impacted by Lydia’s storyline, we want you to know that Rape Crisis is here for you.

“Whether it happened recently or a long time ago, or you’re not sure what happened – we have lots of information and support on our website that might help – www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

“You can also call our 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222 or chat to us online 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.”