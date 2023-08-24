John Eliot Gardiner ‘apologises for losing temper’ as he pulls out of BBC Proms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Eliot Gardiner ‘apologises for losing temper’ as he pulls out of BBC Proms

By Press Association
Sir John Eliot Gardiner (Philip Toscano/PA)
Sir John Eliot Gardiner (Philip Toscano/PA)

Sir John Eliot Gardiner, who has withdrawn from the BBC Proms following an assault allegation, has “apologised unreservedly” for losing his “temper”.

The conductor allegedly hit William Thomas after the bass musician went the wrong way off stage at a concert on Tuesday as the Festival Berlioz in La Cote-Saint-Andre took place in south eastern France.

Sir John will be replaced at the BBC Proms by Dinis Sousa for a performance on September 3.

In a statement, Sir John said he “deeply regretted” the incident and understood “how much this has affected all the participants involved in this major project, which has been so dear to my heart”.

He said: “I make no excuses for my behaviour and have apologised personally to Will Thomas, for whom I have the greatest respect. I do so again, and to the other artists, for the distress that this has caused.

“I have returned to the UK and have decided to withdraw from conducting all the remaining performances of Les Troyens. I wish Dinis Sousa and all the musicians great success for the remaining concerts on the tour.

“I know that physical violence is never acceptable and that musicians should always feel safe. I ask for your patience and understanding as I take time to reflect on my actions.”

Sir John, who has made more than 60 appearances at the Proms, conducted the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists during the King’s coronation, which took place at Westminster Abbey in May.

He has two Grammy wins and has also conducted opera productions at the Royal Opera House, Vienna State Opera and Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

On Thursday, a BBC spokesperson said: “Sir John Eliot Gardiner has decided to withdraw from the performance of The Trojans at this year’s BBC Proms.”

It is understood that the corporation is looking into the incident as the BBC “take allegations about inappropriate behaviour seriously”.

Sousa, who is an assistant in the Monteverdi Choir, has previously appeared at the Proms.

A spokesman for Thomas said in a statement to the PA news agency:  “We can confirm an incident took place after Tuesday’s performance of Berlioz’s Les Troyens with the Orchestre Revolutionnaire et Romantique and Monteverdi Choir at La Cote-Saint-Andre.

“Bass William Thomas is looking forward to continuing the tour with performances in Salzburg, Versailles, Berlin and at the BBC Proms, and will not be making a statement at this time.

“All musicians deserve the right to practise their art in an environment free from abuse or physical harm.”