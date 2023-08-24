John Eliot Gardiner ‘apologises for losing temper’ as he pulls out of BBC Proms

Sir John Eliot Gardiner, who has withdrawn from the BBC Proms following an assault allegation, has “apologised unreservedly” for losing his “temper”.

The conductor allegedly hit William Thomas after the bass musician went the wrong way off stage at a concert on Tuesday as the Festival Berlioz in La Cote-Saint-Andre took place in south eastern France.

Sir John will be replaced at the BBC Proms by Dinis Sousa for a performance on September 3.

In a statement, Sir John said he “deeply regretted” the incident and understood “how much this has affected all the participants involved in this major project, which has been so dear to my heart”.

He said: “I make no excuses for my behaviour and have apologised personally to Will Thomas, for whom I have the greatest respect. I do so again, and to the other artists, for the distress that this has caused.

“I have returned to the UK and have decided to withdraw from conducting all the remaining performances of Les Troyens. I wish Dinis Sousa and all the musicians great success for the remaining concerts on the tour.

“I know that physical violence is never acceptable and that musicians should always feel safe. I ask for your patience and understanding as I take time to reflect on my actions.”

Sir John, who has made more than 60 appearances at the Proms, conducted the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists during the King’s coronation, which took place at Westminster Abbey in May.

He has two Grammy wins and has also conducted opera productions at the Royal Opera House, Vienna State Opera and Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

On Thursday, a BBC spokesperson said: “Sir John Eliot Gardiner has decided to withdraw from the performance of The Trojans at this year’s BBC Proms.”

Sir John Eliot Gardiner has decided to withdraw from the performance of The Trojans at this year’s BBC Proms. We are grateful that Dinis Sousa will step in to conduct the performance on 3 September.https://t.co/lOJJ03SCTD pic.twitter.com/G6cgA5svP0 — BBC Proms (@bbcproms) August 24, 2023

It is understood that the corporation is looking into the incident as the BBC “take allegations about inappropriate behaviour seriously”.

Sousa, who is an assistant in the Monteverdi Choir, has previously appeared at the Proms.

A spokesman for Thomas said in a statement to the PA news agency: “We can confirm an incident took place after Tuesday’s performance of Berlioz’s Les Troyens with the Orchestre Revolutionnaire et Romantique and Monteverdi Choir at La Cote-Saint-Andre.

“Bass William Thomas is looking forward to continuing the tour with performances in Salzburg, Versailles, Berlin and at the BBC Proms, and will not be making a statement at this time.

“All musicians deserve the right to practise their art in an environment free from abuse or physical harm.”