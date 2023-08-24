Downton Abbey stars Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery unveil new folk single

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Downton Abbey stars Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery unveil new folk single

By Press Association
Downton Abbey stars Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery announce new folk single (Cal McIntyre/PA)
Downton Abbey stars-turned folk duo Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery have unveiled their new single, Starlight.

The track is a compelling, gritty American Western-inspired tune infused with the duo’s distinctive subtle touch of dramatic harmony.

Known by their stage name Michael and Michelle, Fox and Dockery first met on the set of the hit TV period drama, and soon discovered their shared passion for music – jamming casually in between shooting scenes.

Michael and Michelle##
Dockery and Fox signed their first record deal and debut EP, The Watching Silence, released via Decca in May 2022 (Decca Records/PA)

The pair started playing regularly as a duo for fun and six years later signed their first record deal and debut EP, The Watching Silence, released via Decca in May 2022.

Speaking about the release of Starlight, Fox, who played Andrew Parker on Downton, said: “This is a song about getting out, fleeing in the middle of the night, taking back control of your own story.

“We heard parts of the delta blues when writing and saw images of the endless expanse along American roads.

“It is influenced by Delta blues, Arcade Fire, Bob Dylan and always Crosby Stills Nash and Young.”

Fox and Dockery are joined by Chris Mass, of Mumford and Sons, on percussion, Tommy Heap on piano and drums, and Carlos Garcia on guitar.

Starlight was recorded in Crouch End’s Church Studios in London, and was produced by Iain Grimble.

Fox added: “We wanted a song that felt really American, the idea of galloping through on horseback.

“We sat separately to write the lyrics, so it was very conversational. The lyrics were in conflict, her verse against my verse, and we tried to bring them back together and see what we ended up with.”

Dockery, who played Lady Mary Talbot on Downton, said: “It started with a very Western riff that sets the scene, like a Western film.

“It’s our favourite one to do live. We love it.”

Starlight is available now via Decca Records.