Entertainment TV & Film

Oti Mabuse announces she is expecting her first child with husband Marius Iepure

By Press Association
Oti Mabuse has shared some ‘wonderful’ news (PA Wire/Ian West)
Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Marius Iepure.

The professional dancer, 33, said that she finally felt “ready and excited” to share the news.

On Saturday, Mabuse posted a selection of photos to Instagram which showed her and her husband together, with Mabuse cradling her baby bump.

Mabuse wrote: “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family…

“This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.

“We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus leo.

“It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…”

Although Mabuse did not specify when the baby is due, she added: “Christmas is about to get even louder.”

South Bank Sky Arts Awards
Oti Mabuse has announced that she is expecting her first child with Marius Iepure (PA Wire/Jordan Pettitt)

South African dancer Mabuse was a Strictly Come Dancing professional and won the celebrity dance show in 2019 and 2020 with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Bill Bailey, respectively.

Her sister Motsi, 42, had been a judge on the German version of Strictly, Let’s Dance, before joining the BBC series as a judge in 2019, replacing Dame Darcey Bussell.

It was announced in 2021 that Mabuse would replace John Barrowman as a judge on Dancing On Ice, the series which sees celebrities and their professional dance partners skate in live TV performances.

Mabuse became the dance partner of her now husband Iepure when she left Pretoria, South Africa in 2012 for Nuremberg, Germany, and together they competed for Germany in showdance Latin.