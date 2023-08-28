Adele interrupts show to help fan being ‘bothered’ by security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adele interrupts show to help fan being ‘bothered’ by security

By Press Association
Adele resumed the song after coming to the aid of a fan (Matt Crossick/PA)
Adele resumed the song after coming to the aid of a fan (Matt Crossick/PA)

Adele interrupted a show during her Las Vegas residency to help a fan she thought was being “bothered” by security guards.

The British star, 35, was in the middle of her Weekends With Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she stopped in the middle of a song to come to the fan’s aid.

Multiple videos posted by attendees online show the singer cutting short her rendition of Water Under the Bridge to ask security what was going on.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Adele was on stage in Las Vegas (Ian West/PA)

She can be seen saying: “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?”

Then, to the fan, she added: “They won’t bother you any more, darling. You enjoy the show.”

She emphasised to security “leave him alone” before telling the rest of the audience: “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him.

“He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Adele then told her band “let’s start again” and resumed the song.

Her actions to come to the defence of her fan follow in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who came to the aid of a fan during her Eras Tour.

During a performance of her hit Bad Blood in Philadelphia, she shouted “she’s fine!” and “she wasn’t doing anything!” to a security guard.