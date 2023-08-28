Sir Elton John treated in hospital overnight after fall at home in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Sir Elton John treated in hospital overnight after fall at home in France

By Press Association
Sir Elton John (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Elton John (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton John has been to hospital in the south of France after falling at his home.

The Rocketman superstar, 76, was kept in overnight and was discharged on Monday.

A statement from his representative said: “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Sir Elton John
Sir Elton John is now at home and in good health (Yui Mok/PA)

“Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Sir Elton recently wrapped up his 330-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He announced in 2018 that the show would be his last, and the globetrotting crescendo to his live music career finished at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm in July.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road is one of the highest-grossing concert tours since records began, with Billboard reporting that it is the first to have 900 million US dollars (£701 million) worth of ticket sales.

He said he has played to more than six million people since it began five years ago.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Sir Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

In June he finally played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury for a highly anticipated set billed as his final UK show.

He treated fans to crowd-pleasing hits such as Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Rocketman and Benny And The Jets.

He also surprised the crowd with unexpected musical guests, putting paid to rumours of big names and famous collaborators.

Instead of collaborators such as Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, Sir Elton was joined by friends and musicians he admires, starting with Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, who came on stage for Are You Ready For Love?

He was joined by US singer Stephen Sanchez to perform Sanchez’s song Until I Found You, while The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers came out for Tiny Dancer.

His final guest was Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, who performed Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.