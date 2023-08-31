Leigh-Anne Pinnock is ‘trying to heal’ from racism experienced during Little Mix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is ‘trying to heal’ from racism experienced during Little Mix

By Press Association
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Mariano Vivanco/Rolling Stone UK/PA)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Mariano Vivanco/Rolling Stone UK/PA)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said she pushed down feelings of racism experienced in the music industry, which is why she is “still trying to heal” from it.

The 31-year-old singer rose to fame after winning The X Factor as part of girl band Little Mix in 2011 – alongside Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson – and spent a decade in the group before they went on hiatus.

In 2021, she presented BBC Three documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power which explored her experience as the only black member of Little Mix and discrimination within the music industry.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is the digital cover star for Rolling Stone UK (Mariano Vivanco/Rolling Stone UK/PA)

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK about dealing with racism in the music industry, she said: “As the time went on, the feeling wasn’t right, and I’d be thinking, ‘Was that racist?’

“Just little things I was questioning, but also feeling quite alone with it… I just pushed it down and down and down.

“I think that’s why I’m still trying to heal from it.

“It was so weirdly traumatic without even knowing it, because I was just getting on with it. I was still smiling, still living my life, but this thing was just there all the time.”

Pinnock also reflected on her growth over the years.

“I find it interesting if I think about my journey from that girl to now and how I went from this young girl who had this dream, had this determination, fought so hard to get where she wanted to be, got there, realised that it was going to be a lot harder up there, and lost some of her confidence, lost some of her character,” she said.

“Then has now grown into this woman who has regained that and knows who she is.”

Pinnock recently released her first solo single Don’t Say Love, with an upcoming single My Love featuring Ayra Starr set for release on September 7.

“Musically, I think I just wanted to be able to explore black music in a way that I’ve never been able to do in the group (Little Mix) before,” she said.

Pinnock added: “I feel like I haven’t lived my destiny out yet.”

Little Mix, who became the first group to win The X Factor, produced six studio albums and a compilation album titled Between Us in 2021 to mark the band’s 10-year anniversary.

Read the full feature at www.rollingstone.co.uk.