Family ‘will remember Michael Parkinson as a dad after public mourning subsides’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Family ‘will remember Michael Parkinson as a dad after public mourning subsides’

By Press Association
Sir Michael Parkinson died last month at the age of 88 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Michael Parkinson died last month at the age of 88 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Michael Parkinson’s son has said he feels his family has to allow the public’s mourning for the broadcaster to subside before they can “remember him as a dad and as a husband”.

The veteran TV presenter, known for his intimate interviews with the world’s biggest celebrities, including Muhammad Ali, John Lennon and Dame Helen Mirren, on his famous BBC chat show Parkinson, died last month at the age of 88.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Friday, the broadcaster’s son, Mike Parkinson, spoke about his memories of his father and the insecurities the broadcaster experienced in his career.

Reflecting on the scale of tributes after his father died, he said: “We didn’t expect the kind of outpouring, we didn’t expect what happened. I mean, not just here but in Australia.

“I mean, Australia, there was a golf course he used to be a member of and they put the flag at half mast. Remarkable kind of gestures like that.

“And I have said previously that it’s a very difficult situation to be in as a family because you do actually feel that you should step back for a while and just let the public mourn the man that they lost in the sense that you don’t want to almost step on their toes because they had a particular relationship with him, either through television, radio, through print.

“And in a sense they’re mourning a different person and so we have to, in a sense, keep out what we were mourning and keep it separate and allow that to subside before we’re really able to as a family come together and remember him as a dad and as a husband of 64 years.”

Mike Parkinson on BBC Breakfast
Mike Parkinson speaking about his late father Sir Michael Parkinson (Screengrab/BBC Breakfast/PA)

Sir Michael had three sons with wife Mary, whom he married in 1959.

Asked how his mother and family were doing at this time, Mike Parkinson said they are still in a “sense of shock” and admitted he has caught himself wanting to reach out to his father before remembering he can no longer do so.

Throughout the years, Mike Parkinson worked alongside his father which he said provided him with a “very privileged ringside seat” to witness the broadcaster in operation.

“He was incredible to sit with because the one thing about him was he never stopped seeking perfection. He never stopped questioning what he was doing, whether it was right, whether it was correct,” he added.

“And he was demanding of anyone who worked with him. He surrounded himself with people who were talented, people who were gifted and in the end, that was what was most fascinating for me to work with him.”

Michael Parkinson in the royal box on day nine of the Wimbledon Championships in 2019
Michael Parkinson in the royal box on day nine of the Wimbledon Championships in 2019 (PA)

Addressing his previous remarks that his father suffered from imposter syndrome and “carried with him a sense of working-class guilt” during his career, he clarified: “All I knew was when he came to a show day or came to do anything about having to write a piece he was incredibly bad tempered, which I just thought was a natural thing, but actually… he was nervous, he was worried.

“When I began to work with him, I realised that it was all about insecurity, not doubtfulness but insecurity from the point of view that he wanted to get everything right and he wanted to do things to the best of his ability and that manifested itself in questioning himself all the time and wondering if he’d done the right thing.”

He added: “When I did a couple of interviews, particularly with John Wilson (on BBC Radio 4’s Last Word), we did talk about the imposter syndrome that he suffered from, I think you can make a bit too much of that.

Mike Parkinson on BBC Breakfast
Mike Parkinson said the family had to split their mourning for a father and husband from the grief felt by fans of the TV great (Screengrab/BBC Breakfast/PA)

“I think to a certain extent, yes, he was concerned about his upbringing. But I have to say, throughout his working life, the one place that he absolutely adored working at was the BBC.

“And I’m not just saying that because I’m on. It was a crucial wellspring for him and he was a fierce defender of it until his last day.”

Sir Michael came from humble beginnings – born in South Yorkshire in 1935, and growing up in a council house in Cudworth, near Barnsley.

In November last year, the broadcaster appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his son to chat about his career and his latest book release.

Mike Parkinson revealed that after the show they went to literary event the Hay Festival and then a book signing, which was his “last public appearance”.