Home Lifestyle

In Pictures: Florence Pugh leads the fashion pack at the 2023 Elle Style Awards

By Press Association
Florence Pugh arrives at the Elle Style Awards held at the Old Sessions House in London (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh arrives at the Elle Style Awards held at the Old Sessions House in London (Ian West/PA)

Fashion’s finest have taken to the red carpet for the Elle Style Awards 2023 in London.

A host of celebrities wore their finest-looking frocks to the event, which recognises the most creative designers, models and talent in the fashion industry.

Below are some of the highlights from The Elle Style Awards 2023:

Elle Style Awards 2023 – London
Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh stuns in a white gown (Ian West/PA)
Billie Piper dons a giant blue hat with a matching suit (Ian West/PA)
Letitia Wright wears an all black number to the Elle Style Awards (Ian West/PA)
Footballer Leah Williamson dons a black suit (Ian West/PA)
Actress Yasmin Finney wears a bright red number (Ian West/PA)
Bianca Jagger wears an off the shoulder dress (Ian West/PA)
Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan stuns in a light coloured floor length dress (Ian West/PA)
Suki Waterhouse at the Elle Style Awards (Ian West/PA)
Singer songwriter Griff in a mini dress (Ian West/PA)