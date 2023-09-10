Ed Sheeran cancels US gig due to ‘some challenges’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran cancels US gig due to ‘some challenges’

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran performs on the main stage during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at the War Memorial Park (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran performs on the main stage during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at the War Memorial Park (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran has announced that he had to cancel a gig in the US due to “some challenges encountered”.

The British singer-songwriter, 32, informed fans shortly before his performance was due to start at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

On Instagram, Sheeran wrote: “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show.”

Typically, “load in” refers to the period when musical equipment is carried into a venue.

In his message at around 2am UK time (6pm local time), Sheeran also wrote: “I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x.”

He was due to play alongside support acts, American rapper Russ and English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters.

In a statement shared to Twitter, now X, Allegiant Stadium said: This evening’s Ed Sheeran concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 28. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.”

Sheeran has previously cancelled gigs in Hong Kong due to severe weather conditions in 2019 and in St Louis, Missouri amid protests in 2017.

He is next due to play the Fox Theatre in Oakland, California on Friday and Levi’s Stadium on Saturday in Santa Clara, California along with two more US dates.

Sheeran will then be at the Royal Albert Hall in London from November 18 to 19 where he will play tracks from his upcoming album Autumn Variations.

He will be accompanied by a live band and string section during the two gigs.