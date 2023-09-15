Roisin Murphy’s album places fifth in charts following puberty blocker comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Roisin Murphy’s album places fifth in charts following puberty blocker comments

By Press Association
Roisin Murphy (Matt Crossick/PA)
Roisin Murphy (Matt Crossick/PA)

Irish singer Roisin Murphy has claimed the fifth spot in the UK albums chart for Hit Parade, released following a backlash over comments which appeared to criticise the use of puberty blockers by transgender children.

The former Moloko frontwoman’s sixth studio album was released on September 8, weeks after she had responded to a Facebook thread from her personal account about the treatment, known to be used to postpone puberty in children who identify as transgender.

Following the public outrage Murphy received at the comments she made in August, the singer apologised in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a lengthy statement, she said: “To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heart-breaking.”

The singer said that she has spent her “whole life celebrating diversity and different views”, and added: “I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you.

“You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly.

“I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.”

Murphy’s new LP has become her first to reach the official UK albums chart top 10, with her critically-acclaimed fifth album Roisin Machine (2020) having peaked at number 14.

On Friday, Murphy announced that she would be touring Hit Parade in the UK and Europe in 2024.

Posting to X, she said: “Me and the lads are going on tour!

“I’m thrilled to announce both the UK and European tour to celebrate Hit Parade in February and March next year.

“With full band, exceptional visuals, new songs and old, a little something for everyone.”

Elsewhere in the albums chart this week, American singer Olivia Rodrigo has claimed the top spot with her second studio album Guts.

Featured on the LP are tracks that include Bad Idea Right?, Get Him Back! and number one single Vampire.

Following Rodrigo in the number two spot is Utopia by American rapper Travis Scott.

Sea Of Mirrors by English rock band The Coral takes the number three position and this is followed by The Highlights from Canadian artist The Weeknd.