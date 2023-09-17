Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show sees surge in TV viewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show sees surge in TV viewers

By Press Association
Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The launch episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 was watched by an average of 6.2 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

The viewing figures marked a spike from 2022’s launch, which was watched by an average of 5.4 million, while the 2021 pre-recorded launch show drew in seven million.

Saturday night’s launch show, which saw the 15 celebrity contestants paired with their professional partners for the first time, enjoyed a peak of 6.7 million viewers, the BBC said.

The celebrities and professional dancers on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

During the episode, a handful of celebrities were told the dance they will be performing during their first live show.

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott, who was paired with Graziano Di Prima, will be dancing the cha-cha-cha, while the only same-sex couple of this year, Bad Education star Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, will perform the samba.

Meanwhile, former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, who was paired with Vito Coppola, was horrified when she heard she would be dancing the jive during her first live performance.

The launch episode included a tribute to the late Len Goodman, who became a judge on the BBC’s flagship programme in 2004, with his final appearance on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

Reigning champions Jowita Przystal and Hamza Yassin on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Goodman, who became synonymous with his catchphrase “Seven!” on the show, was diagnosed with bone cancer and died in April aged 78.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers and the judges also performed a dance in honour of their “Welsh dragon” Amy Dowden, who said in June she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering she had stage three breast cancer and would be unable to have a celebrity partner on the show this year.

The show also included a dance from emotional reigning champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, who re-enacted their week four salsa performance, as well as a rendition of Free Yourself from British singer Jessie Ware.

Strictly Come Dancing will start on September 23 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.