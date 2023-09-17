Drew Barrymore pauses premiere of chat show after backlash over ongoing strikes

Drew Barrymore has paused the premiere of her US talk show until the Hollywood strikes are over following a public backlash against her original decision to resume filming.

The US actress, 48, faced an adverse reaction after announcing The Drew Barrymore Show would return to production, despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike – which began on May 2 – along with the US actors union Sag-Aftra.

At the time, Barrymore said the show complied with strike rules but it sparked a huge backlash with those on social media suggesting she was not standing in solidarity with the cause.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Sunday, Barrymore said: “I have listened to everyone and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.

“We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

The announcement comes after the Never Been Kissed star posted an emotional video – now seemingly deleted – in which she “deeply apologised” to writers and unions.

In the video, Barrymore said: “I believe there is nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay. I wanted to own a decision so it wasn’t a PR-protected situation.

“I want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone – it is not who I am.”