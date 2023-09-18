Russell Brand accuser says she ‘knows the demon underneath’ his public persona

A woman who alleges she was raped by Russell Brand has said she “knows the demon underneath” his public persona and has spoken publicly because she cares about women’s safety.

Brand is facing allegations of sexual assault from four separate women, including one who was 16 at the time, dating back to the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

The 48-year-old comedian vehemently denies the allegations and said, in a video posted online on Friday night, that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

One of the alleged victims, who is being referred to as Nadia, claims Brand raped her against a wall in 2012 at his Los Angeles home.

Medical records show she was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day, according to The Times.

Russell Brand has denied the allegations and said all his relationships have been ‘consensual’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking to the paper about why she chose to share her story, she said: “I don’t feel like a victim now. I feel like a survivor – I’m glad I’m on the other side of it. I’m stronger.”

She added: “At the time, I was so depleted of everything that I thought I was worth nothing. And that is not true.

“I just want to help make a change because I know it’s not just me that was hurt by this … When I heard that you were doing this I was like ‘OK, I’m ready – I’m ready to do this now’.”

Referring to Brand’s public image as a wellness influencer, she claims: “He’s saying one thing and I know the demon underneath it.”

Asked if she would encourage other women with allegations about Brand to come forward, she said: “If they feel ready, and it’s not going to traumatise them too much, come forward.”

Nadia reportedly kept records from the period when she met Brand. She never deleted texts that they exchanged, or her call records, and she has photographs of the medicines she was prescribed by the rape treatment centre to prevent sexually transmitted infections.

The paper has printed a text message exchange purported to be between Nadia and Brand in which she says she felt taken advantage of and wrote: “When a girl say(s) NO it means no.”

Brand apparently replied saying he was “very sorry”.

Multiple sources reportedly verified to the paper that the messages were from the phone number Brand used at the time.

More women have now contacted The Times and The Sunday Times with further claims in the wake of a joint investigation with Channel 4 Dispatches and their allegations will be “rigorously checked”, The Times said.

In a video statement posted online ahead of the publication of the first claims, Brand said he was facing a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said.

The BBC, Channel 4 and Banijay UK, which bought Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce the Big Brother spin-off shows Brand hosted, have all launched investigations into Brand’s behaviour while he was working on their programmes.