Patrick Kielty says film role was greatest surprise of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Patrick Kielty says film role was greatest surprise of his career

By Press Association
Patrick Kielty arrives for the London premiere of Ballywalter at the Mayfair Hotel in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Patrick Kielty arrives for the London premiere of Ballywalter at the Mayfair Hotel in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Patrick Kielty has said being offered a role in his first feature film, Ballywalter, was the “greatest surprise and most unexpected joy” of his career.

The comedian, 52, stars in the bittersweet comedy drama, the title of which is taken from the Northern Irish town in which it is set, alongside Irish actress Seana Kerslake.

It comes as Kielty took over as host of RTE’s The Late Late Show on Friday, attracting an average audience of 830,000 on RTE One and RTE One +1, according to the broadcaster.

Speaking at the London premiere of the film, he told the PA news agency that taking on the role was “left field” for him.

“I’ve been doing stand-up, the only acting I’d ever done in my life was a play which was in Belfast that transferred into the West End,” he said.

“When the guys came to me with a script, I genuinely thought that they wanted me to give them advice on one of the character roles because I was a comedian in Northern Ireland and there’s sort of an element of that in the movie.

“So whenever they offered me the part, this was not planned, none of this was planned. This is the greatest surprise and the most unexpected joy I’ve had in my career.”

Kielty said his character is “really not funny at all”, and his co-star Kerslake “steals every scene in terms of comedy”.

He added: “At the heart of the movie is a connection between people that maybe just pass each other in life along the way and how they can maybe fix each other and put themselves together. So there’s a lot of heart in the movie as well.”

London premiere of the Ballywalter
Patrick Kielty and his wife Cat Deeley arrive for the London premiere of Ballywalter (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kielty said it had been a “crazy” few days with the show and film launch, adding: “At one point I was hoping to go on The Late Late Show as a guest to promote this movie, so now I’m hosting The Late Late Show and we’ve got this out on the one weekend, which is just crazy stuff.”

The presenter said the reception to his first Late Late Show hosting appearance has left him “mind blown”.

He added: “Like absolutely blown away by all of the love going into it and the messages on the night and the reaction.

“We were really lucky that we got a big audience, lots of people were watching it and just still buzzing off that.”

Ballywalter is in cinemas on September 22.