Bobby Brazier said he instantly ‘clicked’ with Strictly partner Dianne Buswell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bobby Brazier said he instantly ‘clicked’ with Strictly partner Dianne Buswell

By Press Association
Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)
Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)

Bobby Brazier has said he was “over the moon” to be partnered with Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing and said that they “clicked straight away”.

EastEnders star Brazier, 20, who won the National Television Awards rising star gong earlier this month, was revealed to be partnered with professional dancer Buswell, 34, in Saturday’s launch episode.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the pairing, Brazier said: “I was over the moon because Dianne’s exactly who I wanted. We did a chemistry test day and I felt like we clicked straight away.”

British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Bobby Brazier at the British Soap Awards 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Buswell agreed and said: “I was super happy that I got Bobby.

“I feel like, as soon as Bobby was announced that he was going to be on the show, I had so many people message me, friends, family being like, I really want you to get Bobby and I was secretly hoping I’d get Bobby as well.”

The soap star said he feels “really lucky” and “excited” at the opportunity to be on Strictly Come Dancing and professed that he has yet to feel the pressure that a dance competition brings.

“I kind of just take things in my stride,” he said.

“I don’t really feel much pressure at all right now. I expect maybe to, at some points, but if I just remember that I’m just playing on a dance floor then I think I’ll be fine.”

Brazier also said that he would need to make sure he will be eating enough, to which Buswell said: “You’re gonna eat enough. I promise. I will bring you cakes. I will get you breakfast. Whatever you need I will get.”

According to Brazier, Buswell often makes food into smiley faces, which he said was “really sweet” as Buswell joked that she will soon be making him some “smiley face sandwiches”.

Actor and model Brazier, who is the son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and TV personality Jeff Brazier, joined BBC soap EastEnders last year as Freddie Slater.

The celebrity is among a cast of 15 famous faces taking part in the show, including reality star Zara McDermott, actress Amanda Abbington, broadcaster Angela Rippon and former Family Fortunes presenter Les Dennis.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday September 23 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.