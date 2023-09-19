Joel Dommett welcomes first child with wife Hannah Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joel Dommett welcomes first child with wife Hannah Cooper

By Press Association
Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper (Ian West/PA)
Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper have announced the birth of their first child.

In May, the couple revealed model Cooper’s pregnancy with pictures of her baby bump.

On Tuesday, Cooper – who married Dommett during a 2019 beach ceremony in Greece – shared a post on Instagram with a black and white picture of a baby’s foot and their child’s name.

She wrote: “Wilde Cooper-Dommett. Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his Dad’s.”

Congratulations came from singer Olly Murs, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and TV presenters Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly and Gaby Roslin.

Whitmore wrote: “Here comes all the fun! Congrats you two xxx.”

ITV’s The Masked Singer presenter Dommett, 38, and Cooper met after she messaged him on social media following his 2016 appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

National Television Awards 2023 – London
Joel Dommett with his wife Hannah Cooper (Lucy North/PA)

Close friend and fellow comedian, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, officiated their wedding in Mykonos.

Cooper co-hosted ITV lockdown series At Home With Joel Dommett and appeared on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside her husband.

The pair also co-host the podcast Never Have I Ever, in which they act on unusual suggestions from listeners and each other.

Dommett is also set to present the reboot of hit TV show Survivor on the BBC when it returns.