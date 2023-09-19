Louis Theroux interviews Anthony Joshua and Chelsea Manning for new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Louis Theroux interviews Anthony Joshua and Chelsea Manning for new series

By Press Association
Louis Theroux will be interviewing more celebrities in his new TV series (Ian West/PA)
Louis Theroux will be interviewing more celebrities in his new TV series (Ian West/PA)

In Louis Theroux’s latest BBC series he will interview singer Pete Doherty, boxer Anthony Joshua and whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

Louis Theroux Interviews… returns with a second series as it explores the careers and lives of public figures across six documentaries.

The latest season features British celebrities such as Top Boy actor and rapper Ashley Walters, Dynasty star Dame Joan Collins and singer-songwriter Raye.

Glastonbury Festival 2015 – Day 1
Pete Doherty, formerly of The Libertines (Yui Mok/PA)

Documentarian Theroux, who is best known for his BBC interviews with fringe political groups, cults and gangs, said: “The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

“We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law, and political controversy.

“The tone of the shows is always open-minded and generous-hearted, while hopefully being funny, and always mindful of the need to keep viewers interested. I like them, and I’m notoriously hard to please.”

The first series saw the investigative journalist and documentary-maker, 53, sit down with famous names including Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench and Rita Ora.

Most of the interviews were set in the famous faces’ homes and this time he will visit two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua at his local boxing gym in North London.

They also spend time together in the Watford estate Joshua was raised on. The interview comes after his fight this year with American boxer Jermaine Franklin, which he won.

The Sun Who Cares Wins Awards
Boxer Anthony Joshua (Ian West/PA)

Theroux returns to the US, where his previous documentaries about prisons and conspiracy theorists have been set, to talk to Manning in New York City.

In 2010, US Army intelligence analyst Manning leaked thousands of classified documents said to expose “outrageous, even murderous wrongdoing, war crimes, torture and atrocities on civilians” which were then published by WikiLeaks.

She was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for her actions and later freed by Barack Obama.

Theroux heads to France to meet both Dame Joan, at her holiday home near St Tropez, and The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman Doherty, in Normandy where he now lives with his wife and their baby daughter.

Clare Sillery, BBC head of commissioning, documentaries, said: “I am delighted that Louis is back with such an exciting and eclectic mix of new interviewees.

“Louis’s genuine curiosity and warmth mean that each of these meetings will bring us something very new and different and I can’t wait to see him take us deeper into the worlds of these hugely engaging cultural figures.”