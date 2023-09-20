Zara McDermott says mother ‘screamed’ when she found out her Strictly partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Zara McDermott says mother ‘screamed’ when she found out her Strictly partner

By Press Association
Reality TV star Zara McDermott said her mother ‘screamed’ when she found out her professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing is Graziano Di Prima (Ian West/PA)
Reality TV star Zara McDermott said her mother ‘screamed’ when she found out her professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing is Graziano Di Prima (Ian West/PA)

Zara McDermott has said her mother “screamed” when she heard the news that she has been paired up with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing.

McDermott, 26, who has appeared on Love Island and Made In Chelsea, was revealed to be partnered with Di Prima, 29, during Saturday’s launch show.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the day she discovered who her professional partner would be, McDermott said: “It was honestly one of the funnest days I’ve ever had.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Zara McDermott is competing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

“We had the best day and I really wanted to be paired with Gratz – I mean, literally from the moment I found out that I was doing the show, because he is one of the most incredible dancers I’ve ever watched and I’m a big fan, a really big fan of Strictly.

“I’ve watched it since I was seven, and when Gratz joined, I always thought that you (Di Prima) were just an incredible dancer, beautiful, elegant, passionate.

“I was just absolutely over the moon. My mum was actually happier than me because we FaceTimed her and she just screamed. She loves Gratz so much, she thinks he’s incredible.”

McDermott added that she is hoping to build a “really good relationship” with Di Prima where she is not “afraid to look silly”.

Di Prima spoke about the dance styles he think McDermott will love the most, saying: “The one you’re going to enjoy the most is ballroom, it involves something elegant… from the beginning to the end there is a storyline, it’s going to be beautiful.”

McDermott agreed and said: “The dances that make me emotional and make me gripped to the screen are always the ballroom dances and the stories they tell and how beautiful they are.”

Speaking about what she is looking forward to as a competitor, McDermott said: “I am really excited. I honestly cannot wait to get into training together.

“I mean, we start our one-to-ones very soon and I think that is going to be the time where I just absorb so much and I learn so much.

“I’m just absolutely buzzing for it, I cannot wait. This is something that I would never have done in my life. I would never have learned to dance if it wasn’t for Strictly, so I’m really grateful.”

– Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday September 23 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.