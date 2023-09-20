Oscar-nominated musician Sufjan Stevens reveals he woke up unable to walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Oscar-nominated musician Sufjan Stevens reveals he woke up unable to walk

By Press Association
Sufjan Stevens (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Sufjan Stevens (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Musician Sufjan Stevens has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome after waking up unable to walk one day.

The US singer-songwriter, 48, received an Oscar nod in 2017 for the music and lyrics of Mystery Of Love that featured in romantic drama Call Me By Your Name.

Stevens, who has embraced various music styles including folk, baroque pop and electronica, was also nominated for a Grammy for the piece of music.

On Wednesday, he wrote on Instagram that reason he has not been able to promote his new album Javelin is due to being in hospital following mobility issues in August.

Stevens added: “My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility.

“My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests—MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc.—the neurologists diagnosed me with an auto immune disorder called Guillian-Barre (sic) Syndrome.

“Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin (sic) infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked.”

He also said he owes the doctors his life after he spent two weeks in bed while they kept him “alive and stable”.

According to the NHS, Guillain-Barre syndrome can occasionally be life-threatening and mean patients’ limbs are affected by numbness, weakness and pain.

Stevens is now in rehabilitation and is doing physical therapy as he learns to walk again, he said.

Call Me By Your Name Photocall – BFI London Film Festival 2017
Timothee Chalamet (left) and Armie Hammer, pictured, before the London press conference for Call Me By My Name (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He wrote: “Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful.

“I’m only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet.

“I’m committed to getting better, I’m in good spirits, and I’m surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!

“I’ll keep you posted as I progress. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. And a huge shout out to all the incredible caretakers of the world working night and day to help us heal.

“They are living saints.

“Be well, be joyful, stay sane, stay safe. I love you.

“yours truly from a wheelchair XOXOXO Sufjan Stevens.”

Call Me By My Name which explored the relationship between a young man, a break-out role for Timothee Chalamet, and a guest of his parents, played by Armie Hammer.

The film was nominated for four Academy Awards in 2017 and took home the gong for its writing.