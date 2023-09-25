EastEnders dominates Inside Soap Awards with storyline about Lola’s brain tumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EastEnders dominates Inside Soap Awards with storyline about Lola’s brain tumour

By Press Association
EastEnders actors Jamie Borthwick, who plays Jay Brown and Danielle Harold, who plays Lola Pearce-Brown (Louis McLaren/PA)
EastEnders actors Jamie Borthwick, who plays Jay Brown and Danielle Harold, who plays Lola Pearce-Brown (Louis McLaren/PA)

EastEnders has dominated the Inside Soap Awards, taking home six gongs out of a possible 15 – including the award for best soap.

Danielle Harold took home best actress for her performance as Lola Pearce-Brown as the biggest faces from the soap world attended Salsa Temple in Victoria Embankment on Monday.

Lola’s journey came to an end when her last moments at home, surrounded by EastEnders characters paying tribute, were shown earlier this year following a brain tumour diagnosis.

The journey won best storyline and saw Isabella Brown, Lola’s daughter Lexi, named best young performer, Jamie Borthwick, who plays Lola’s husband Jay Brown, get best actor and Max Bowden (Lexi’s father Ben Mitchell) secure soap superstar of 2023.

Elsewhere, Emmerdale’s the Dingles were named best family, and Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) and Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk), won the best partnership award.

Paddy’s suicide attempt and him attending a men’s support group has been a storyline that has been tackled by the village-set soap as Marlon tries to get him to open up.

Coronation Street’s Dame Maureen Lipman was awarded best comic performance, which was previously announced, for her role as Evelyn Plummer; and Todd Boyce was named best villain for his portrayal of Stephen Reid – the soap’s serial killer.

Best newcomer was awarded to Coronation Street’s Channique Sterling-Brown, who plays solicitor Dee-Dee Bailey and the best showstopper, for a showcase stunt or episode, was awarded for the acid attack story.

An instalment of the soap saw Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) attempt to throw acid on Daisy Midgeley – who has been the victim of stalking in a long-running storyline.

Elsewhere, Inside Soap readers named Chris Walker their best daytime star for his depiction of police officer Rob Hollins in Doctors, while Casualty’s Nigel Harman, who is currently a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, collected the best drama star award for his role as Dr Max Cristie.

Marking more than a decade playing Hollyoaks’ Maxine Minniver, Nikki Sanderson won the outstanding achievement award for her dedication to the role.

Inside Soap editor, Gary Gillatt, said: “The big storylines of 2023 often proved a harrowing watch… cancer, stalking, misogyny and depression were the major themes tackled this year, and our trophies are awarded by an audience who’ve clearly responded to these challenging episodes.

“Though they’re also relieved to have Marlon and Paddy’s banter and Evelyn’s one-liners to lift the mood.”

Inside Soap is a weekly title published by Hearst UK.