First baker leaves Great British Bake Off tent as series returns with new host

By Press Association
Josh, Dan, Keith, Rowan, Nicky, Amos, Abbi, Saku, Dana, Matty, Cristy and Tasha appear in the 14th series of The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Deli and grocery manager Amos was the first contestant to be eliminated from the new series of The Great British Bake Off following his performance in the showstopper challenge.

The first episode of the hit Channel 4 baking show saw Alison Hammond’s debut as co-host alongside returning presenter Noel Fielding, before 12 amateur bakers were set a series of challenges by judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Kicking off the new series with cake week, the contestants were tasked with baking a signature vertical layer cake, a chocolate cake in the technical challenge, and a sponge showstopper.

Amos, 43, from north London, became the first to leave the series after failing to impress the judges with his final bake – despite placing second in the technical challenge.

“It was obviously the showstopper that stopped my show,” he said.

He continued: “As soon as I heard my name I came out of my body.

“It has been amazing being in that group of people walking into the tent on the first day, and that is softening the blow a little bit.”

Following his exit, Amos said that walking into the white tent on the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury was a “dream”, and described himself as being part of an “exclusive club”.

He also called the Hammond and Fielding “double act” as “cheeky and naughty”.

“I remember being on the other side of the tent but just always being able to hear Alison’s laugh which then made us laugh without even hearing what was said to make her laugh,” he said .

Amos added: “One of the funniest moments in the tent was Alison thinking my apple buttercream was champagne flavoured.

“Honestly it was such a pleasure meeting Noel and Alison and she gave us all such a warm welcome and even gave us some treats to eat during our down time – legendary.”

This Morning presenter Hammond, 48, replaced comedian Matt Lucas who announced in December that he was stepping down from his role on the show.

The episode saw 42-year-old civil engineering resource planner Dan, from Cheshire, awarded the star baker title.

In 2022, Syabira Yusoff was crowned the winner of the baking competition.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays on Channel 4.