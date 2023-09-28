S Club star Hannah Spearritt joins cast of Dancing On Ice 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

S Club star Hannah Spearritt joins cast of Dancing On Ice 2024

By Press Association
Hannah Spearritt is set to join the cast of Dancing On Ice 2024 (David Parry/PA)
S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is the third celebrity contestant to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice.

The actress and singer, who was a founding member of the 1990s pop group with hits including Don’t Stop Movin’, Bring It All Back, and Never Had A Dream Come True, shared the news on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

The 42-year-old will compete among a new cast with 11 other celebrity contestants, including previously announced soap actress Claire Sweeney and former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton.

Talking about taking to the ice rink, Spearritt said: “I’m really excited about learning a new skill. It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing.

“Fitness is another reason why I’m doing it! It’s really exciting.”

It comes after S Club band member Paul Cattermole was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46.

A coroner later confirmed he died of natural causes.

His death came months after the pop band announced a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Spearritt decided not to join the tour after the loss of her bandmate, and the group has since rebranded to a five-piece as S Club – with Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett.

Paul Cattermole death
S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole died at the age of 46 (S Club/PA)

The original seven-piece group was created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998 and disbanded in 2003.

They briefly got back together in 2014 to perform a medley of their best-known songs for the BBC Children In Need appeal.

It is not yet known who will be presenting Dancing On Ice next year after long-time host Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV in May.

Schofield admitted to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

He had fronted the skating competition since its launch in 2006 alongside his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

Willoughby returned to This Morning duties amid the furore of the Schofield affair, but it is not known if she will also return to host Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.