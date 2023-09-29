Kylie Minogue lands ninth number one album with dancefloor hit Tension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Kylie Minogue lands ninth number one album with dancefloor hit Tension

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue celebrates her Official Albums Chart Number 1 with a Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company for Tension (Official Charts/PA)
Kylie Minogue celebrates her Official Albums Chart Number 1 with a Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company for Tension (Official Charts/PA)

Kylie Minogue has soared up the charts to land her ninth number one album with her latest dancefloor-focused release Tension.

The Australian singer’s 16th studio album secured 53,000 chart sales since its release last Friday, outselling the rest of the top five albums combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

The record features her electro dance anthem Padam Padam, which became a viral sensation on TikTok this summer and went on to spend four weeks in the UK top 10, becoming her highest-charting song in the UK in more than 10 years.

It joins her bumper list of chart-topping albums, which includes her 1988 debut Kylie, 1989’s Enjoy Yourself, 1992 collection Greatest Hits, 2001’s Fever, 2010’s Aphrodite, 2018’s Golden, 2019’s Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection and 2020’s Disco.

The success of Tension has placed Minogue, sometimes dubbed the Princess of Pop, alongside artists including Bob Dylan and Coldplay who also have nine number one albums each.

Taylor Swift and Madonna are the only female solo artists with more chart-topping albums, with 10 and 12 respectively.

Meanwhile, US singer Olivia Rodrigo has held on to the number two spot with her sophomore album Guts while Canadian singer The Weeknd remains in third with his greatest hits record The Highlights.

UK rappers Headie One and K-Trap claimed their first collaborative top five as their album Strength To Strength came in at number four.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Show – New Jersey
Doja Cat performs on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

US singer Doja Cat has also had a successful week as her newly released fourth studio album Scarlet took the fifth spot while her hit single Paint The Town Red has secured a straight month at number one.

The song was the most-streamed track of the week in the UK, with six million streams over the last seven days, according to the Official Charts Company.

She faced tough competition to hold on to the spot this week from Kenya Grace’s breakthrough hit Strangers, which has reached a new peak of number two.

Raye, Casso and D-Block Europe’s collaboration on Prada has risen one spot to third place, Rodrigo’s Vampire drops down to fourth and Canadian singer Tate McRae’s Greedy climbs up three places to fifth.