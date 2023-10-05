Adele Roberts joins Dancing On Ice cast after recovering from bowel cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Adele Roberts joins Dancing On Ice cast after recovering from bowel cancer

By Press Association
Adele Roberts is to take part in Dancing On Ice (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Adele Roberts is to take part in Dancing On Ice (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts has been confirmed to appear on the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The 44-year-old said she decided to compete on the ITV show because she has her “life back” after undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and announcing last June that she was cancer-free.

Revealing the news on ITV’s Lorraine, Roberts said: “It’s bricking it on ice for me. I think the hardest part is putting myself out there as I usually hide away.

“I did radio as it’s not visual. That’s going to be a big challenge. After cancer I have my life back, I actually can’t wait for the glam.”

Roberts is the 10th celebrity to be confirmed on the show, after the announcement of EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, comedian Lou Sanders, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire and original Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb.

They join world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club singer Hannah Spearritt, former Love Island contestant and West End star Amber Davies and Olympic champion Greg Rutherford on the bill.

In October 2021, Roberts revealed that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

Dancing On Ice will not be Roberts’ first sporting challenge, as she become the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with a stoma bag in April this year, running the race in three hours 30 minutes and 22 seconds and achieving a Guinness World Record.

In June, Roberts announced that she was leaving BBC Radio 1 after eight years amid a presenter shake-up at the station.

She joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1 Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show.

The upcoming series of Dancing On Ice will see 12 celebrities attempt to master the skill of ice dancing.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.