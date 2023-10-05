Adele Roberts joins Dancing On Ice cast after recovering from bowel cancer

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts has been confirmed to appear on the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The 44-year-old said she decided to compete on the ITV show because she has her “life back” after undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and announcing last June that she was cancer-free.

Revealing the news on ITV’s Lorraine, Roberts said: “It’s bricking it on ice for me. I think the hardest part is putting myself out there as I usually hide away.

“I did radio as it’s not visual. That’s going to be a big challenge. After cancer I have my life back, I actually can’t wait for the glam.”

Roberts is the 10th celebrity to be confirmed on the show, after the announcement of EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, comedian Lou Sanders, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire and original Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb.

They join world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club singer Hannah Spearritt, former Love Island contestant and West End star Amber Davies and Olympic champion Greg Rutherford on the bill.

In October 2021, Roberts revealed that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

Dancing On Ice will not be Roberts’ first sporting challenge, as she become the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with a stoma bag in April this year, running the race in three hours 30 minutes and 22 seconds and achieving a Guinness World Record.

In June, Roberts announced that she was leaving BBC Radio 1 after eight years amid a presenter shake-up at the station.

She joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1 Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show.

The upcoming series of Dancing On Ice will see 12 celebrities attempt to master the skill of ice dancing.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.