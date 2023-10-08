Tensions boil over after Big Brother housemate up for eviction following game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tensions boil over after Big Brother housemate up for eviction following game

By Press Association
The Big Brother diary room chair (Matt Frost/Initial TV/PA)
The Big Brother diary room chair (Matt Frost/Initial TV/PA)

Big Brother has returned to British television with a bang after a game of pass the parcel left a new housemate at risk of eviction and emotional.

The influential social experiment, which sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win £100,000, opened its doors for the first time in five years.

The reality series returned to ITV on Sunday, after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018, with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best introducing a batch of 16 contestants to the brand-new house in front of a live studio audience.

During the third game of the “housewarming party”, 23-year-old dancer Olivia, from Glasgow, was chosen by Jenkin from, Bridgend in Wales, as the contestant he thinks will be hardest to live with, telling her “I don’t think we’ve gelled”.

As her punishment, Big Brother announced that Olivia would be facing the first public eviction on Friday.

After the game of pass the parcel had ended, Olivia started crying in the garden to make-up artist Farida, 50, saying: “I was second last in and I felt like it was a bit unfair.”

Later in the diary room, Big Brother told Olivia that she can “change her fate and win immunity” during a game the housemates will play in 24 hours where they rank themselves from most to least entertaining.

Talking about the game, she said Jenkin is “obviously intimidated by me”, but “at least I don’t have the worst dress sense so whatever”.

It comes after 40-year-old NHS manager Kerry, from Essex, chose Jenkin as the housemate with “the most questionable dress sense”, which meant he would not receive his suitcase – before a video was shown of his suitcase being blown up.

He was later given a tub of “essential” clothes in the diary room, and said he felt “guilty about the Olivia thing”, calling himself “public enemy number one”.

Earlier in the night, Jenkin also lost a game of hide and seek and “will not receive hot water for the next 24 hours”.

Big Brother announced: “Jenkin it’s cold showers for you”, to which the 25-year-old said: “That’s sly as f***.”

During the housewarming games, 39-year-old DJ Dylan, from Coventry, was chosen as the person housemate Paul, 23, would least like to share a bed with, before Big Brother announced he would not have a bed to sleep on that night as a punishment.

Big Brother started in 2000 on Channel 4 before Channel 5 took over in 2011, airing in the UK for a total of 18 years.

Ahead of the launch show, Odudu and Best asked fans of the show to be kind online, posting a video to the official Big Brother Instagram sending a reminder that the “housemates are real people with their real lives”.

Odudu added: “Let’s make this the most positive series yet and give all of the housemates the respect that you would wish for if you were a housemate too. Is that a deal?”