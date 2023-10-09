Fred Sirieix on Olympic diver daughter Andrea: She’s got a will of iron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fred Sirieix on Olympic diver daughter Andrea: She’s got a will of iron

By Press Association
Fred Sirieix has hailed his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (Ian West/PA)
First Dates star Fred Sirieix has shared his admiration for his Olympic diver daughter Andrea, saying “she’s got a will of iron.”

Earlier this year, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, 19, and Lois Toulson, 24, made history by winning Great Britain’s first ever World Championship diving medal in a women’s event.

The pair took silver in the 10 metres synchro in Fukuoka, Japan in July.

Last year they they won European gold in Rome.

Spendolini-Sirieix was the youngest member of the Team GB diving team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

TV star Sirieix, best known as the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates and for his travel shows on ITV, told Aimee Fuller’s Monday Mile podcast: “She’s got a will of iron, her mind is just incredible.”

Showing how he cheers her on, he added: “I’m always raising my arms like this.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Fred Sirieix cheering on his daughter at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, Sirieix said the pride is not always reciprocated, admitting that after a glass of wine, he “likes dancing on the tables,” adding: “My daughter is like: ‘Oh my God daddy, what are you doing?’”

Sirieix also shared some of the more mortifying moments from the filming of First Dates, saying: “The horror story really on First Dates is when somebody wants to kiss somebody and somebody else doesn’t want to kiss them.

“Because people keep their cards very close to their chest when you go dating, you don’t even know.”

He added: “With dating, I think there’s two things: there’s people who are afraid to hurt others, but also they are afraid to be hurt.

“That’s the kind of dynamic that you see play in the restaurant when people are having a date.

“Be open and vulnerable… you’ve got to be you. You’ve got to be honest, and if they don’t like you, or if it doesn’t work for them, it’s on them! You move on to the next one.

“There are so many people on this Earth, there’s bound to be at least one.”

Previous guests on her Olympic snowboarder Fuller’s Monday Mile series include Paddy McGuiness, Ellie Simmonds, Anton Du Beke, Ben Shephard, Becky Adlington and Vick Hope.

The podcasts are available via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.