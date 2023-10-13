Rylan Clark to host new dating series Hot Mess Summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rylan Clark to host new dating series Hot Mess Summer

By Press Association
Rylan Clark is the host of dating show Hot Mess Summer on Amazon Prime Video (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark is the host of dating show Hot Mess Summer on Amazon Prime Video (Ian West/PA)

Rylan Clark is set to host a new dating reality series called Hot Mess Summer which will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Eight party-loving Britons will be challenged to spend the summer running a bar in one of Zante’s busiest party spots.

In the six-part series, the participants think they will be arriving for a summer of fun when they have actually been nominated by their friends, who are sick of their antics on a night out, to successfully run a bar at the height of holiday season where they will be tasked with mixing cocktails and cleaning toilets.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Rylan Clark will host the six-part series (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the show, TV presenter Clark, 34, who first found fame as a contestant on reality singing show The X Factor, said: “Hot Mess Summer is going to be funny, entertaining, chaotic and everything you’d expect from a Zante bar.

“But our eight party lovers are hopefully going to take away real-life lessons as they go from being the party animal to having instrumental roles in running a successful bar.

“All I’ll say is that it’s not as easy as it sounds…”

Managing director of Naked (producers of the show), Tom O’Brien, added: “Hot Mess Summer is a wild, totally unfiltered, heart-warming summer success story, with an unforgettable cast and an epic rug-pull reveal.”

Clark presents BBC Radio 2 programme Rylan On Saturday and previously hosted TV programme Big Brother’s Bit On The Side on Channel 5.

The TV personality announced in April that he was stepping down from hosting duties for the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two.

Hot Mess Summer was produced by Fremantle label Naked which has also produced The Apprentice and Grand Designs and its new dating series will launch in 2024 exclusively to Prime members in the UK and Ireland.