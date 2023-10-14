Escapologist Jonathan Goodwin sues over US TV stunt that left him paralysed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Escapologist Jonathan Goodwin sues over US TV stunt that left him paralysed

By Press Association
Jonathan Goodwin during a photo call for a West End show before his accident (PA)
Jonathan Goodwin during a photo call for a West End show before his accident (PA)

Escapologist Jonathan Goodwin has launched legal action against the producers of America’s Got Talent: Extreme after he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong during rehearsals.

The former stuntman and Britain’s Got Talent contestant sustained life-changing injuries in October 2021 when he was crushed between two burning cars while hung upside down.

His lawyer has said the production was “rushed” and “chaotic” and branded the safety practices, protocols and procedures as “inadequate”.

Goodwin was supposed to escape from a straitjacket while hung upside down between two cars suspended in the air at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Instead he was crushed between them as they caught on fire and he then fell around 30ft to the ground.

He suffered a dislocated spinal cord, which has left him a paraplegic, internal organ injuries, including losing his left kidney, fractures to his legs, ribs, and shoulders, as well as third-degree burns.

Goodwin has begun legal proceedings over the “actions and inactions of the various production entities” connected with the incident.

The legal papers show the lawsuit has been filed against companies including US broadcaster NBCUniversal, Fremantle Media North America and production arm Syco Entertainment.

His lawyer Stuart Fraenkel said: “This is yet another example of the entertainment industry putting profits and ratings before safety.

“It is the Rust and Resident Evil sets once again,” he added, referring to two US film productions where crew members were killed or injured.

“The producers and staff working on this show could have taken a number of simple steps to ensure Jonathan’s safety.

“Instead, the production was rushed, chaotic and staffed by a team that lacked the necessary expertise and experience.

“Jonathan will be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life because there were inadequate safety practices, protocols and procedures in place to protect him.

“He is bringing this claim to bring attention to an ongoing lack of safety problem in the entertainment industry.

“He hopes that by bringing this claim lessons will be learned, changes will be made and others in the future will not be exposed to unnecessary risks and danger.”

Goodwin, who reached the final of the 2019 season of Britain’s Got Talent, has now retired from escapology.

His fiancee, actress Amanda Abbington, has previously described him as a “total inspiration”.

Abbington, who played Mary Watson in BBC’s Sherlock and is competing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, said of the relationship on ITV’s Lorraine last year: “We are closer and tighter than ever, and we just have this unspoken thing that we have, and every day is a joy, and it’s just fun. We have the best time.”

Fremantle Media has been approached for comment.