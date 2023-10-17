Timothee Chalamet praises Zendaya and Tom Holland as ‘good-energy Hollywood’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timothee Chalamet praises Zendaya and Tom Holland as ‘good-energy Hollywood’

By Press Association
Timothee Chalamet (Yui Mok/PA)
    Timothee Chalamet has praised Zendaya and Tom Holland, calling them “good-energy Hollywood”.The 27-year-old actor discussed what it was like to film Dune: Part Two alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Zendaya, and said her partner and Spider-Man co-star Holland would often visit the set.

    Speaking to GQ, Chalamet, who also plays the lead in upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation Wonka, said: “It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too.

    “They’re level. They’re good Hollywood. They’re good-energy Hollywood. And then Austin (Butler) and Florence (Pugh).

    “I feel like I’m creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things.”

    Butler, 32, who played Elvis in the 2022 biopic, stars as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the new Dune movie, while English actress and Little Women star Pugh, 27, portrays Princess Irulan Corrino in the Denis Villeneuve-directed film due for release in 2024.

    Chalamet also spoke to GQ about accusations lodged against his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer.

    Chalamet starred opposite the 37-year-old in the 2017 Luca Guadagnino film which won an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay.

    Hammer faced a series of damaging accusations over explicit messages he allegedly sent on social media and an accusation of rape by a woman in Los Angeles in March 2021.

    He vehemently denied the claims and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided after a two-year investigation not to charge him.

    Asked about the fallout, Chalamet said: “These things end up getting click-baited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word.”

    Timothee Chalamet is on the November cover of GQ and British GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands from October 31.