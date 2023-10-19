Sir Lenny Henry: Absence of black people on TV became real question for me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Sir Lenny Henry: Absence of black people on TV became real question for me

By Press Association
Sir Lenny Henry is the subject of an ITV special (Ian West/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry is the subject of an ITV special (Ian West/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry has said his jokes about the lack of black people on television became serious over time and the question of why there were so few people who looked like him in his industry became increasingly important to him.

The actor, comedian and activist is the subject of an ITV special, titled Lenny Henry: One Of A Kind, in which he is celebrated by famous friends including Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Elton and Richard Curtis.

Reflecting on his early comedy routine in the programme, he says: “I had this whole nine-minute routine about black people on TV and why aren’t there more of us.

“That developed into a thought process. It stopped being about jokes and became a thing that I did think.

“Why is it when I go filming, there’s no people of colour behind the camera?

“Why is it when I go into a meeting there’s never anybody that looks like me? The ‘why’ became really important.”

He added: “Quite often, people from a working-class background or people of colour go ‘Oh well, that’s not for me because I don’t see myself doing that’.

“I swear if I’d met a black director of photography when I was at school, I’d be a director of photography now. Because these things inspire you to do those things.”

Sir Lenny has stepped behind the camera for his new Windrush series Three Little Birds, for which he wrote the scripts.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power after party – London
Sir Lenny Henry starred in The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “I love the idea of creating new work and making things happen in an inclusive and equal way. So Three Little Birds is kind of that.”

He added: “Three Little Birds is a drama series set in the 1950s and it’s about three black women from Jamaica coming to Britain 10 years after Windrush.

“This isn’t my mum’s story, by the way, it’s fictional. But it is inspired by mum and sort of everybody’s story.

“My mum was always very funny about the Windrush. She came over in 1957 and said ‘Well, there was no camera crew for me. Nobody sung a calypso for me’.

“My mum was 30-something when she came here and had a lot of experiences of people saying horrible things to her and having to survive.

“And although this isn’t her story, the people I’ve talked to, their stories are pretty similar. You come here, you feel the cold. I don’t think my dad took his pyjamas off for the whole time he was in England.”

He continued: “To do your first series that you made up is an incredible privilege. It’s very emotional because it wasn’t there before.

“This is something you’ve put into the world. If you’ve made something happen, it’s a big thing.

“One of the reasons I wanted to do Three Little Birds is my huge pride in my family.

“They literally did see signs in the window saying ‘No blacks, no Irish, no dogs’.

“My brothers were attacked on the streets by Teddy Boys when they were going home from work.

“The fact that we survived all that – the racism, the bullying, the name-calling – and ‘hintegrated’, as my mum used to say, is a miracle.

“I wanted to salute them because they taught me how to be better and how to overcome that.”

Lenny Henry: One Of A Kind is on ITV on October 26 at 9pm.