Harriet Walter says she questions if she is ‘selfish’ for not having children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harriet Walter says she questions if she is ‘selfish’ for not having children

By Press Association
Harriet Walter has been interviewed in British Vogue (Lucian Bor/British Vogue/PA)
Harriet Walter has been interviewed in British Vogue (Lucian Bor/British Vogue/PA)

Harriet Walter has said that she sometimes questions if she is “very selfish” for not having children.

Reflecting on her many acting roles, some of which involve her portraying matriarchs, Walter revealed that she can “feel weird” about having not given birth.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 73-year-old said: “I punish myself and think, ‘Gosh, am I very selfish because I’ve travelled light-footedly through life?’

“I do feel weird sometimes that I haven’t actually done that thing of giving birth.

“Here I am, at the end of my life, and I never did that? That’s gonna make you feel very old and grey.”

Walter, known for playing Lady Caroline Collingwood in Succession, is to star in Federico Garcia Lorca’s tragedy The House Of Bernarda Alba at the National Theatre.

Speaking on her role as the mother, she said: “The patriarchy is, occasionally, very well run by matriarchs.

“Bernarda is sort of a lieutenant of the patriarchy.

“And so the house itself is a model of a society that is run on repression and fear.”

British Vogue and Harriet Walter
See the full feature in the November issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday (Lucian Bor/British Vogue/PA)

According to the National Theatre website, the play’s “formidable matriarch” guards her reputation “against the rising tide of her family’s desires” in the drama that explores “the consequences of oppressing women”.

Speaking on why she thinks she has been historically cast in the role of matriarch, Walter said: “It’s to do with looks, isn’t it? I don’t look cuddly. I don’t look sweet and nice.”

Discussing her looks further, she added: “It seems to me that there were some old-fashioned attitudes around when I was coming up.”

According to the actress, she was told by a man when she was starting out: “’I would get your nose done.’

“And somebody else said, ‘You should fix your teeth’. And I ignored them,” she recalled.

“Partly out of laziness, partly because I never thought of myself as a looker.”

The November issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday October 24.