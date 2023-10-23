Rachel Stevens announces memoir about ‘strength, self-belief and S Club 7’

Singer Rachel Stevens has announced that she will be publishing her first ever memoir about “strength, self-belief and S Club 7”.

The 45-year-old, who is a member of the pop group that now goes by S Club, revealed the news to her Instagram followers on Monday.

The book, entitled Finding My Voice: A Story Of Strength, Self-Belief And S Club 7 will be published on April 25 2024.

Unveiling the news, Stevens wrote: “Hi everyone.

“I am so excited to finally announce that behind the scenes, I’ve been working on a brand new, very personal project…

“I’ve written my first-ever book!

“Finding My Voice: A Story Of Strength, Self-Belief And S Club 7 will publish on the 25th April next year.

“There’s so much I haven’t had the confidence to share before now.

“I can’t wait to let you in and share my story with you all. You can pre order now using the link in my bio.”

An official announcement about the book is “expected soon,” according to the Rachel Stevens website.

S Club 7, who released their first album in 1999, were comprised of seven group members; Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Paul Cattermole, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh.

Rachel Stevens of S Club performs on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester during the first night of their reunion tour. The pop group are reuniting for a UK tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary (Peter Byrne/PA)

The pop group announced a reunion tour in February to celebrate 25 years in music but Spearritt withdrew from the The Good Times Tour some months after.

S Club has also had to perform without Cattermole who died in April aged 46.

The group kickstarted their tour with a show at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Following their first performance on tour, Stevens posted to her Instagram saying that she was “grateful” for getting to perform.

She wrote: “It was our @sclub opening night in Manchester last night and it was so beautiful to see all your gorgeous faces out there. Thank you to everyone who came to see us and for all the incredible love

“It’s such a privilege to do what we do and I feel so grateful.

“Our show is all about love and positivity.

“Let’s hold on to all the good that is out there and pray for humanity, kindness, and peace always.

“Sending so much love and light to you all.”

S Club have upcoming tour dates in venues that include the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, the Utilita Arena in Birmingham and The O2 in London.