Alex Jones among stars set to host Homes Under The Hammer anniversary episodes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Alex Jones among stars set to host Homes Under The Hammer anniversary episodes

By Press Association
Alex Jones will present a special episode of Homes Under The Hammer (Ian West/PA)
Alex Jones will present a special episode of Homes Under The Hammer (Ian West/PA)

Alex Jones will guest present a special episode of BBC series Homes Under The Hammer, marking its 20th anniversary.

Across several episodes, two of which will air on November 17 on the day of the show’s anniversary, a number of famous faces will make appearances and share their insight into property renovation.

Each of the five episodes will contain a celebrity host, a new property and a memorable moment from the archive.

New Homes Under The Hammer presenter
Homes Under The Hammer’s Martel Maxwell, Martin Roberts and Dion Dublin (Ollie Upton/BBC)

Speaking on the series, The One Show presenter, Jones, 46, revealed that Homes Under The Hammer is her “favourite programme of all time.”

She added: “I’ve watched it for years, so this feels like a real treat.”

Jones will join presenter Martel Maxwell in London when she stars in one of the episodes set to air in November.

In the other, the show’s Martin Roberts and Changing Rooms host Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will present from Bristol, where Llewelyn-Bowen will offer advice on recycling a retro avocado bathroom suite.

More celebrity specials will air later in the year, with transmission dates yet to be announced.

One of the upcoming episodes will see presenter Dion Dublin travel to Birmingham, where he will be joined by his guest co-host, singer and actress Toyah Willcox.

Chelsea Flower Show 2021
The One Show presenter Alex Jones said it ‘feels like a real treat’ to present Homes Under The Hammer (Yui Mok/PA)

In another, the show’s Jacqui Joseph will co-present with Welsh broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans in Wales, and a third instalment of the show will see presenter Tommy Walsh receive a helping hand from The Traitors star Amanda Lovett in Buckinghamshire.

The long-running show first aired on BBC One on November 17 2003, and presenters have since travelled across the UK visiting a plethora of property auction lots.

Speaking on the show, presenter Roberts said: “Who would have thought back in 2003 when I uttered those immortal lines ‘let’s find out what happened when it went under the hammer’ for the first time, that I’d still be saying them 20 years on? But I am.

“And I’m so very proud to have been part of this much-loved show that’s been bringing entertainment and inspiration to viewers for a spectacularly long time.”

Throckmorton Asylum rally
Toyah Willcox will guest present on an episode in Birmingham (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Dublin added: “20 years of Homes Under The Hammer and we’re still going strong. A juggernaut of a show that never seems to get old and people absolutely love.

“I’m so privileged to be a part of it for the last nine years, it’s a special show and long may it continue… for another 20 years!”

Muslim Alim, factual daytime commissioning editor, said: “Homes Under The Hammer is arguably one of the heroes of BBC daytime and a factual entertainment triumph.

“The BBC is proud to celebrate 20 years of the show, and audiences can expect lots of entertainment as we invite celebrities to join our presenters as property experts and revisit some of our favourite past properties courtesy of the rich archive.”

Two of the celebrity Homes Under The Hammer episodes will air in a double-bill on Friday November 17 at 11.15am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.