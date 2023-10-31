Sixth baker leaves The Great British Bake tent following botanical week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sixth baker leaves The Great British Bake tent following botanical week

By Press Association
The contestants (Undated Love Productions/Channel 4)
The contestants (Undated Love Productions/Channel 4)

Dana has become the latest contestant to leave The Great British Bake tent after she failed to impress in botanical week.

Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 show saw the bakers tackle a spice-filled signature bake, a herby infused technical challenge and a floral dessert showstopper.

After the three rounds, chemist Josh, 27, was crowned Star Baker – while database administrator Dana was the sixth baker to be booted from the competition.

The Great British Bake Off 2023
Dana (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)

Following the elimination, the 25-year-old from Essex said: “I am just thinking of all the fun that I have had over the last six weeks and that is what I am going to remember.

“I never thought I would get to week six. Bake Off came at just the right moment in my life, and I will never forget the experience.

“If I could rewind time and do it all again, I definitely would.”

Reflecting on her time in the tent, she said her best moment was when they received a technical challenge in pastry week which was “extremely similar” to her signature bake, but noted that she still did not place first.

While her worst moment was when she came last during the technical challenge in week one as she was “terrified” she would be sent home first after it.

The database administrator said another major highlight for her was meeting her fellow contestants, adding: “I love how kind and generous all the bakers are.

“They are a group of people who I consider to be such close friends and I can always go to them with any questions, both personal and baking related.

“I feel honoured to have been able to work with such a great team and I love them all.”

Discussing what she will take away from the show, she said it has helped her understand her “worth” and prove to herself what she is capable of.

“Bake Off has given me a lot of confidence that I had lost over the years and for that I am truly grateful,” she added.

“It has made me understand my worth and what I am capable of and If I put my mind to anything, I can achieve it and that is something I will use going forward now that my Bake Off journey has ended.”

She encouraged others to apply for the show if they are considering it, hailing it as “an experience you will never forget”.

Dana will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on November 2 on Channel 4 at 8pm.