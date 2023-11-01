Daniel Radcliffe emotional at ‘unfair’ injuries of stunt double in documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Radcliffe emotional at ‘unfair’ injuries of stunt double in documentary

By Press Association
Daniel Radcliffe has contributed to a new documentary called David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (PA)
Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe appeared emotional while speaking about his stunt double’s injuries in a trailer for a new documentary.

While working on the penultimate film in the series, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1, David Holmes was paralysed.

The life story of the former gymnast is explored in David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, a reference to what the character Potter is called in the blockbuster film series and books by author JK Rowling.

In a teaser released on Wednesday by HBO, Radcliffe says Holmes “would do the most dangerous physical stuff” as he recalls him working on the set of the Harry Potter film series.

Holmes, from Essex, was selected to play Radcliffe’s double in the first film, when the young actor was just 11.

The pair worked together for the next decade and formed a close bond, which is talked about in the teaser clip along with Holmes being paralysed with a debilitating spinal injury after an accident on the set of the penultimate film.

In the trailer, Radcliffe looks tearful as he says: “It is unfair, he shouldn’t have had to do any of that.”

He adds: “This terrible thing happened to Dave, but I don’t want to talk as if his life is a tragedy.

“The way his life has affected the lives of people around him means that it is the furthest thing from that imaginable.”

The film, directed by Dan Hartley and with Radcliffe as an executive producer, will feature candid personal footage shot over the last decade, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes’ stunt work, and scenes of his current life.

It will also feature interviews with friends, family, and former crew.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived will be available on demand on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now from November 18.