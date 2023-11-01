Victoria Coren Mitchell announces birth of second child with husband David

TV presenter and writer Victoria Coren Mitchell has announced the birth of her second child with comedian and actor David Mitchell.

The host of the BBC quiz show Only Connect, 51, already shares one daughter with her 49-year-old husband.

In a post on Twitter, now known as X, Coren Mitchell wrote on Wednesday: “Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume.

Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks. Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day! ❤️ — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) November 1, 2023

She had shared a picture of herself on October 31 dressed in a red cloak and black top.

The birth had also been announced in the The Times newspaper on Wednesday.

The statement read: “MITCHELL on 26th October 2023 to Victoria and David, a daughter, June Violet sister to Barbara.”

Their first daughter Barbara was born in 2015.

A representative for Coren Mitchell also confirmed to the PA news agency that she had given birth last week.