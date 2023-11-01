Priscilla Presley opens up about impact of daughter’s son dying on Lisa Marie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Priscilla Presley opens up about impact of daughter’s son dying on Lisa Marie

By Press Association
Priscilla Lisa Marie Presley. (Doug Peters/PA)
Priscilla Presley has spoken about the “unbearable” pain of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, dying at the age of 54 earlier this year.

The US businesswoman and actress, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, also spoke about the emotion her daughter felt after her son Benjamin Keough died three years ago.

In a TalkTV clip, released by the Sun, Presley is asked about the loss by Piers Morgan.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere – London
Presley told Piers Morgan Uncensored: “It was unbearable. You know, I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter.

“And losing Ben, that was the hardest thing for her… he took his own life and he was… the love of her life, that child, she adored him, she would do anything for him, anything.

“We were in Memphis… and she said, ‘Mom… I don’t know if I (want to) be here’ and I go, ‘What are you talking about?’

“(And she said:) ‘You know, my Ben,’ and she would go on about Ben and how she is still grieving, and this was a couple of months before.”

Lisa Marie Presley memorial
Musician Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, next to Keough, who died in 2020. It is also the final resting place of Elvis and other members of the Presley family.

Days before her death on January 12, Lisa Marie had visited Graceland to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll’s birthday of January 8.

A Los Angeles coroner ruled she died natural causes following complications from weight loss surgery she had several years ago.

Her death ruling also cited the effects of a small bowel obstruction.

Lisa Marie followed in the steps of her father and pursued a career in the music industry, releasing three albums; To Whom It May Concern in 2003, Now What in 2005, and Storm & Grace in 2012.

The Samaritans helpline is free to call 24 hours a day on 116 123.