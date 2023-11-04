Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants tell of ‘horrendous’ trench foot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants tell of ‘horrendous’ trench foot

By Press Association
The 15 recruits who took part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)
The 15 recruits who took part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants have described suffering from “horrendous” trench foot.

The condition, which was known to have affected soldiers who were located in trenches during the First World War, occurs when the feet are wet for long periods of time and begin to feel painful.

The final episode of the military-style series, airing on Channel 4 this Sunday, will see former health secretary Matt Hancock, singer Gareth Gates, TV personality Danielle Lloyd, Olympic track and field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton and Love Island star Teddy Soares questioned by a specialist team of interrogators.

Matt Hancock taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

Speaking about what the show has been like and how it affected her physically, English model Lloyd said: “I was just black and blue all over and I had this bruise the size of my whole right calf.”

She added: “In normal life, I probably would have been laying in bed for a week with my leg up like crying my eyes out.

“I mean you just don’t get that time to recover there. They’re just like, ‘There’s no pain, just keep going’, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna die.’

“And apart from that the trench foot was horrendous.”

Lloyd added: “I’m still getting regular treatment on my feet now.”

Athlete Shakes-Drayton had a similar experience and said: “It was like burns on my feet.

“It was like sand and knives in between my toes. That’s the best way to describe it.

“I was unable to walk. It was bad.”

Athletics – European Indoor Championships 2013 – Day Three – Scandinavium Arena
Great Britain’s Perri Shakes-Drayton is one of the contestants on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Dave Thompson/PA)

Soares said it took him about a week to recover from the process and described how he found it difficult to shower after the challenge due to trench foot.

“I think all of us agreed that we couldn’t shower straightaway as much as we wanted to,” he said.

“We just couldn’t bear to just stand there and do it because even when the water hits your feet it’s like putting alcohol to an open cut, it was painful.”

In the series finale, the final five competitors will take part in resistance to interrogation, a key stage of SAS selection.

Over 14 hours they will be subjected to punishing interrogation techniques, including being held in extreme stress positions, while using a cover story to hide their true mission.

The final episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air on Sunday November 5 at 9pm on Channel 4.