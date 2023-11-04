Actress Ellie Leach storms Strictly leaderboard as show reaches halfway mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actress Ellie Leach storms Strictly leaderboard as show reaches halfway mark

By Press Association
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Actress Ellie Leach impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges with lifts, twirls and dips to top the leaderboard as the show reached its halfway mark.

Saturday’s show saw the former Coronation Street star perform the American smooth with partner Vito Coppola to claim a top score of 39 out of 40.

For her performance to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams, she donned a red sparkly dress with a feather collar.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “You’ve gone from strength to strength – showbiz, glamour and style.”

Motsi Mabuse said it had “final vibes”, while Shirley Ballas described it as a “Rolls-Royce” performance and “finalist material”.

To kick off Saturday’s show, actor Layton Williams delivered quick footwork, a pirouette and an aerial cartwheel to secure a score of 36 – the highest scoring jive of the series so far.

Donning a matching glitzy costume with his partner Nikita Kuzmin, they performed to Shake Your Body by SHY FX & T Power featuring Di.

Ballas noted it was one of the most difficult dances, praising it as “absolutely outstanding”, while Anton Du Beke said he agreed to a point but felt his kicks got a “little heavy” towards the end.

Annabel Croft placed third after performing an emotional couple’s choice dance in tribute to her late husband.

The former champion tennis player’s husband of 36 years, Mel Coleman, died from cancer aged 60 in May – 16 weeks after diagnosis.

In a video shown before the performance, Croft was seen taking her dance partner Johannes Radebe to Richmond Park, where she used to walk with her late partner.

For the routine to Wings by Birdy, Croft glided across the dance floor dressed in an elegant flowing dress to secure a score of 35.

Du Beke said the judges often focus on specific movements but “sometimes it doesn’t matter about all that, sometimes it’s just about dancing and when there’s reason for it, it’s just perfect, and this was perfect”.

Revel Horwood felt it was a “beautiful story beautifully executed”, while Mabuse said it was her “best dance” so far.

Actor Nigel Harman brought the heat to the dance floor with his partner Katya Jones as they danced a passionate tango to Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Robson and Miley Cyrus, securing a score of 33.

Revel Horwood said he felt the actor picked his feet up “too much” and the routine “lacked drama”, which Mabuse disagreed with.

Elsewhere, EastEnders’ Bobby Brazier delivered a striking Argentinian tango to Sail by Awolnation with his partner Dianne Buswell to land a score of 30.

Revel Horwood felt the performance was “too aggressive” and “choreographed”, while Ballas said she did not agree with her fellow judges and it was “much better” than their routine last week.

Newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy also opted for his couple’s choice dance this week, performing a vibrant routine to You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon.

Donning a matching fuchsia pink shirt and trouser outfit with his partner Lauren Oakley, they bounced and performed lifts to secure a score of 29.

Ballas said: “I know you love your job… but I think today you remembered your love of life, and you added colour and rotation.”

Veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon also delivered an elegant waltz with partner Kai Widdrington to Fascination by Nat King Cole to pick up a score of 28.

Du Beke said she was “beautiful and elegant” but the routine was “a little abrupt” as her side steps were not wide enough.

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and actor Adam Thomas placed bottom of the leaderboard as they both scored 27 points.

Wearing a red flamenco-style dress, Scanlon delivered an energetic samba to Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez with her partner Carlos Gu.

After the performance, Scanlon admitted the dance took her out of her comfort zone as being dressed sexy is “frowned upon” in her hometown of Ratoath in County Meath.

Mabuse said she loved her lines and personality but her upper body was bent too far backwards, which threw off some other movements.

Thomas delivered an elegant rumba to Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott for his routine.

Mabuse said he did “really well” as a leading man as she felt Mushtuk looked great, but noted some of his movements needed more refinement.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.